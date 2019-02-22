My, my, ‘Mamma Mia’ is most popular high school musical

Holding true to national trends, “Mamma Mia” is the most popular high school musical in the region.

The latest count shows eight area schools singing and dancing to the ever-popular strains of ABBA. The 2018 release of the film sequel, “Mamma Mia 2,” surely helped add to the musical’s popularity.

It’s the top trending high school show across the United States, according to Musical Theatre International, one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies.

These productions are also being staged by multiple area high schools: “Mary Poppins,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Addams Family,” “Annie,” “Shrek the Musical” and “Legally Blonde.”

There are also a number of classics hitting the stages: “Man of La Mancha,” “Sound of Music,” Oklahoma,” “Annie Get Your Gun” and, of course, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Below are high school musicals planned throughout our region, compiled from our research. In the coming weeks, look for stories and photos from a variety of shows in the Tribune-Review and videos at triblive.com.

If the list doesn’t include your school, contact us at tribliving@tribweb.com and we’ll add it. Break a leg!

Ambridge: “South Pacific,” March 7-10

Apollo-Ridge: “Music Man,” Feb. 28, March 1-2

Armstrong Jr./Sr. High School: “High School Musical,” March 15-16

Avonworth: “Disney’s The Little Mermaid,” April 5-6, 12-13

Baldwin: “Mame,” April 10-13

Bethel Park: “Annie Get Your Gun,” March 13-16

Bishop Canevin: “Pippin,” April 25-27

Brentwood: “Mary Poppins,” April 11-13

Burrell: “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” April 4-6

Chartiers Valley: “Sister Act,” March 6-9

Cheswick Christian Academy: “Dorothy in Wonderland,” May 18

Deer Lakes: “Mamma Mia!,” April 12-14

Derry Area: “The Little Mermaid,” March 8-10

Elizabeth Forward: “Mamma Mia,” April 11-14

Fox Chapel: “Les Miserables,” March 14-16

Franklin Regional: “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” Feb. 28, March 1-3

Freeport: “Legally Blonde The Musical,” March 14-17

Gateway: “Once on This Island,” April 26-28, May 3-4

Geibel Catholic: “Mamma Mia,” March 29-31

Greater Latrobe: “Man of La Mancha,” March 1-3

Greensburg Central Catholic: “Children of Eden,” April 26-27

Greensburg Salem: “Mamma Mia,” March 1-3

Greensburg Salem Middle School: Spring musical, March 21-24

Hampton: “Chicago, High School Edition,” April 5-6, 12-13

Hempfield Area: “Legally Blonde,” April 3-6

Highlands: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Based on the Victor Hugo Novel and the Disney Film,” March 29-31

Jeannette: “Annie,” April 5-7

Keystone Oaks: “Beauty and the Beast,” March 28-30

Kiski: “The Sound of Music,” March 27-30

Knoch: “Oklahoma,” March 1-3

Leechburg: “Anything Goes!,” March 15-17

Ligonier Valley: “Into the Woods,” April 4-6

Monessen: “Grease,” March 28-31

Moon: “Mamma Mia,” March 14-17

Mt. Pleasant Area: “Annie,” April 4-6

Northgate: “Jungle Book,” April 6, 12-13

North Allegheny: “Good News,” March 15-17

North Hills: “Tuck Everlasting,” March 21-23, 28-30

Norwin: “Mary Poppins,” March 21-24

Norwin Middle School: “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” Feb. 21-23

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart: “Once Upon a Mattress,” March 1-3, 8-9

Penn Hills: “Addams Family,” April 26-27, May 3-5

Penn-Trafford: “The Addams Family,” April 5-7, 12-14

Penn Middle School: “Peter Pan Jr.,” May 9-11

Trafford Middle School: “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” March 29-31

Pine-Richland: “Guys and Dolls,” March 8-9, 15-16

Pittsburgh Allderdice: “Leader of the Pack,” April 4-7

Pittsburgh Brashear: “Little Shop Of Horrors,” March 28-30

Pittsburgh CAPA: “Sister Act,” March 28-30, April 4-6

Pittsburgh Central Catholic: “Chicago (High School Edition),” April 11-13

Plum: “The Wizard of Oz,” April 11-13

Quaker Valley: “Shrek the Musical,” March 7-9

Redeemer Lutheran: “Mary Poppins,” April 5-6

Riverview: “Shrek the Musical,” March 28-31

Serra Catholic: “The Wizard of Oz,” April 4-6

Sewickley Academy: “Beauty and the Beast,” Feb. 28-March 3

Shaler Area: “Beauty and the Beast,” March 1-3, 8-9

Southmoreland: “The Little Mermaid,”March 28-31

Springdale: “Mamma Mia,” March 29-31

St. Joseph: “In the Heights,” April 4-7

Stage Right Arts in Education Home-School/Cyberschool: “Annie,” May 3-4

Steel Valley: “The Sound of Music,” Feb. 21-24

Thomas Jefferson: “Mamma Mia,” March 14-16

Valley: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” April 11-14

Vincentian Academy: “Annie,” Feb. 22-24, March 1-2

West Allegheny: “The Addams Family,” March 22-24, 29-30

West Shamokin: “Cinderella,” March 1-3

Westinghouse Arts Academy: “Footloose,” April 12-14

Winchester Thurston: “Avenue Q,” April 25-28

Woodland Hills: “Mamma Mia!,” April 26-27, May 2-4

Yough: “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” March 29-31

