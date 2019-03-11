Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Prime Stage Theatre hosts special guest for ‘Butterflies’ opener | TribLIVE.com
Theater & Arts

Prime Stage Theatre hosts special guest for ‘Butterflies’ opener

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 11, 2019 3:09 p.m
Author Minou Tavárez Mirabal (center front) meets with cast and crew of Prime Stage Theatre’s production of “In the Time of the Butterflies”: (front, from left) actor Frances Tirado, Minou Tavárez Mirabal and actor Vanessa Vivas; (back, from left) Wayne Brinda of Prime Stage; actors Victor M. Aponte, Enrique Bazan and Susana Garcia-Barragan; director Ricardo Vila-Roger; actors Krystal Rivera, Evelyn Hernandez and Lydia Gibson.

Prime Stage Theatre welcomed a special guest for the March 9 opening night of “In the Time of the Butterflies” at the New Hazlett Theater Center for the Performing Arts in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Joining the near-capacity audience was author Minou Tavárez Mirabal, daughter of one of the play’s subjects.

Adapted by playwright Caridad Svich from the historical novel by Julia Alvarez, “Butterflies” tells the true story of the Mirabal sisters, teenagers who challenged the murderous regime of Dominican Republic President Rafael Trujillo in the 1950s.

Mirabal met with cast members and presented personal insights to the audience during a post-show discussion.

With a cast of Pittsburgh Latinx actors, the show continues at 8 p.m. March 15-16 and 2:30 p.m. March 17. Tickets are $12-$20.

Now in its 23rd season, Prime Stage presents professionally produced plays based on classic and contemporary literary works.

Details: 724-773-0700 or primestage.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

