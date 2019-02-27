Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Saint Vincent Summer Theatre slate features 3 'timeless' musicals
Theater & Arts

Saint Vincent Summer Theatre slate features 3 ‘timeless’ musicals

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 2:36 p.m
Saint Vincent Summer Theatre has announced the schedule for its upcoming 51st season. Here, cast members rehearse for a 2012 production of “Ladies Man.”

Three timeless musicals make up the slate for Saint Vincent Summer Theatre’s upcoming 51st season, says producing artistic director Greggory Brandt, who will direct all three.

Casts including actors from Actors’ Equity Association and other professional regional actors will perform these perennial audience favorites:

“Forever Plaid,” May 23-June 2

“”Forever Plaid’ is one of the most popular and successful musicals anywhere in recent memory. This deliciously fun review opened off-Broadway in 1990 and is chock full of classic barbershop quartet harmonies and pitch-perfect melodies … and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they’re not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s,” Brandt says.

“Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” June 27-July 7

“This ‘tale as old as time’ is filled with spectacular costumes, memorable songs and stunning set pieces, which offers a great opportunity for fun, family theater at its best,” Brandt says.

The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

“Always…Patsy Cline,” Aug. 1-11

The musical features down-home country humor, true emotion and audience participation, Brandt says. It includes 27 classic Cline hits, including “Crazy,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.”

This will be the first time that the show will be performed at Saint Vincent Summer Theatre.

Beginning March 21, patrons can make reservations at svst.org. Online reservations require credit card payment at the time of the reservation and are non-refundable.

Seats are reserved at all performances except Thursday evening preview shows, which are general admission. Beginning May 6, reservations can also be made by calling the theater box office at 724-537-8900 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Individual tickets are $23 on Tuesday-Thursday evenings, $26 on Friday-Saturday evenings, $20 for matinees and $15 for preview performances.

Senior discount, student tickets and subscription plans are available.

The theater will continue to offer its after-show Cabaret, during which Saint Vincent students serve snacks, hot dogs and beverages and provide entertainment. The Cabaret follows all performances except Thursday preview shows and matinees. Cabarets are free, but donations are encouraged.

The 30th annual Saint Vincent Summer Theatre Gala is scheduled for June 28, featuring gourmet food and a chance to see the current production. All proceeds benefit the theater. For details, call 724-805-2901.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Theater Arts
