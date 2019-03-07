Stage Right needs witnesses for Guinness record-breaking attempt

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Independent witnesses are needed on March 9 at The Palace Theater in Greensburg, to observe as Stage Right attempts to break the Guinness Book of World Records’ record for the fastest staging of a musical production.

People 18 and older are needed for four-hour shifts starting at 5:30 a.m. at the theater, 21 W. Otterman St. Shifts will run from that time until the production begins at 8 p.m.

Participants can do more than one shift, but shifts cannot be consecutive.

Stage Right would like to see a mix of witnesses, including people who have music and theater backgrounds and those who do not, says founder and artistic director Tony Marino. Parents of Stage Right students and others directly affiliated with the theater group cannot serve as witnesses.

Marino says that about 180 people have signed up to participate in the staging of the production itself, the title of which will be revealed at 5:30 a.m.

“We have people standing by ready to start, but you’re not allowed to do anything to get ready,” Marino says. “You can’t pre-paint, you can’t build anything.”

All organizers could do, Marino says is to divide volunteers into categories like cast, lighting, costumes, sets and so on.

“It just became real last night, when one of my kids said, ‘It’s weird to think that in two days we’ll be on stage doing a whole production,’” Marino says. “I’m very excited, but it’s terrifying.”

The current Guinness record holder is Sharpe Academy of Theatre Arts, which successfully staged a performance of the musical, “Annie,” at Watersmeet Theatre in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, on Aug. 29, 2016, in precisely 15 hours.

For more information or to register as a witness, call Chris McAllister at 724-832-7464.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .