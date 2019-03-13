Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'The Q Ball: Get Your Heart On' gala is about the power of love
Theater & Arts

‘The Q Ball: Get Your Heart On’ gala is about the power of love

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:28 p.m
“The Q Ball: Get Your Heart On” gala is from 6 to 11 p.m. March 23 at HIP at the Flashlight Factory, an old stamping factory on the North Side built in 1887 which manufactured goods from automobile grills to train parts.

The evening is about the power of love with a nod to Shakespeare. Hosted by Quantum Theatre, it will feature music by Afro Yaqui Music Collective, food from Black Radish Kitchen and specialty crafted cocktails of Maker’s Mark and Sipsmith Gin. Disc jockey Big Phill will spin tunes into the night.

Chairing the event are Pam and Ken McCrory, Shelly Pagac and Drew Barnes, Erica and Jason Snyder

VIP tickets are $250, $60 for dance party, drinks and dessert.

Details: 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

