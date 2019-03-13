‘The Q Ball: Get Your Heart On’ gala is about the power of love
“The Q Ball: Get Your Heart On” gala is from 6 to 11 p.m. March 23 at HIP at the Flashlight Factory, an old stamping factory on the North Side built in 1887 which manufactured goods from automobile grills to train parts.
The evening is about the power of love with a nod to Shakespeare. Hosted by Quantum Theatre, it will feature music by Afro Yaqui Music Collective, food from Black Radish Kitchen and specialty crafted cocktails of Maker’s Mark and Sipsmith Gin. Disc jockey Big Phill will spin tunes into the night.
Chairing the event are Pam and Ken McCrory, Shelly Pagac and Drew Barnes, Erica and Jason Snyder
VIP tickets are $250, $60 for dance party, drinks and dessert.
Details: 412-362-1713 or quantumtheatre.com
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .