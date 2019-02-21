Would-be thespians invited to play ‘Shakespeare Games’

Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks promises a “turn to the ridiculous” in the next installment of its Bring Your Own Bard reading series.

“Shakespeare Games” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Te Cafe, 2000 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill.

“We will feature readings from Shakespeare’s plays, but with a twist. Once the readers get their scripts they also get another instruction,” PSIP says. “Perhaps Romeo has to be played as a cowboy and Juliet a Russian spy, or maybe the readers must incorporate a rubber chicken and a bicycle horn into the scene. We may even have tag team scenes, swapping out actors and characters as we go along.”

Participants can come with a reading prepared or can choose from monologues supplied by host Alan Irvine. Guests also can come just to watch.

Professional actors also will join in.

A $10 donation is suggested at the door for the all-ages, BYOB event. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Beverages and light fare will be available for purchase.

Proceeds benefit the PSIP fall 2019 production. Bring Your Own Bard takes place the last Monday of the month from January through May.

Details: pittsburghshakespeare.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .