'Kiss Me, Kate' is a classic worth another look

It is an interesting challenge when you take on a classic piece of theater like “Kiss Me, Kate,” Hayley Hoffman acknowledges.

The director of the production being staged by Armstrong Community Theater at the Casino Theatre in Vandergrift July 20-22 is well aware many in the audience may have already seen the musical and might be coming with certain expectations about it.

“Kiss Me, Kate,” a show-within-a-show, follows the exploits of a theater troupe performing a musical version of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.”

“No show is ever the same, though. As the director you are trying to tell the story in a way that the audience will be mesmerized by it. That is the main goal,” says Hoffman, a Kittanning resident who has worked in theater for several years, from high school and community productions to professional shows with the Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. “I want everyone in the audience to forget about reality for a while.”

Easy to enjoy

It is easy to enjoy, the Point Park University theater major believes. “It is so different but relatable at the same time. The conflicts within the show are so relatable to what people go through today,” she explains.

She has always found “Kiss Me, Kate” interesting.

Theater veteran Cortney Bavera of Manor Township, vice president of Armstrong Community Theater, is happy to be part of the “Kate” cast for the first time.

A clever production

“I love the classic old-style Broadway musicals and Shakespeare’s ‘The Taming of the Shrew.’ ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ is a clever comedy that is a mix of both and is a show that I had never done before,” she says.

She has the roles of Lois Lane and Bianca. Lois is a nightclub singer in her first featured role on the stage and during “The Taming of the Shrew” she is Katherine’s younger sister Bianca.

Karissa Lloyd of Vandergrift, who is Katherine and Lilli, believes that teenagers might find themselves surprised by liking what might be considered a classic musical.

“And I think the adults will love Cole Porter’s music. I think any audience member will enjoy the story and the humor and possibly some of the love triangles,” she says. Lloyd appreciates that her character is “a headstrong woman who knows what she wants,” but is also still harboring feelings for her ex-husband Fred.

“I’m hoping to bring that sentimentality to the role along with her attitude,” she says. She is elated with the cast. “It is the best cast I could ever ask for. Everyone really has their own niche and has brought their character to life. We have an awesome ensemble,” Lloyd says. ”Troy (Dinga) as my opposite lead is an absolute joy to work with and really brings Fred to life.”

Dinga of Manor Township, a music major at Allegheny College, in his “Kate” debut, says he has very quickly grown to love this show.

Hubris aplenty

He views his character of Fred Graham as a quintessential director and theater aficionado who is painfully unaware of his own hubris. “There is a charm and wit to so much of the show’s banter and slapstick that those who already know of it will be thrilled to see it again and those who are new to the show will be glad they gave it a chance,” he says.

“Shakespeare’s revered for a reason, and the blend of real-world interpersonal drama and the parallels it finds within the tale of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ that ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ displays only reinforces this idea.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.