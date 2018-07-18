Pittsburgh Musical Theater names conservatory director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brady Patsy, a longtime performer with Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s professional company, and Richard E. Rauh Conservatory resident artist since 2010, is the conservatory’s newly appointed director.

Patsy succeeds former director Jennifer Lybarger at the West End theater.

Lybarger, who started at the theater as a resident artist in 2006, will continue teaching at the conservatory. She also is a Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School faculty member, a news release states.

A former teacher with the Butler Center for the Performing Arts and creative arts administrator for Propel Pitcairn, Patsy began his new position on July 16.

“(I) cannot wait to begin this new journey and continue inspiring and innovating arts education to a new generation of performers,” Patsy says in the release.

His appointment was announced earlier, prior to a performance of “Pippin,” part of the conservatory’s summer musical theater camp program, the release notes.

