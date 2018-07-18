Prime Stage Theatre season to focus on 'Courage'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Courage” is the theme of the upcoming Prime Stage Theatre season.

“Each of the plays depicts different ways in which courage is admirably demonstrated by various characters as they employ it in an effort to achieve specific objectives,” co-founder and artistic producing director Wayne Brinda said in a release.

All productions are staged at the New Hazlett Theater Center for the Performing Arts on Pittsburgh’s North Side. Tickets and season subscriptions are on sale now.

On the bill for the 2018-19 season are:

— Of Mice and Men , by John Steinbeck, Nov. 2-11.

Prime Stage will partner with the National Steinbeck Center to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the play about two displaced migrant workers, which is being honored with the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award.

— In the Time of Butterflies, by Caridad Svich based on the novel by Julia Alvarez, March 8–17.

The play follows the four Mirabal sisters, nicknamed the “Butterflies,” who inspired a fight for freedom in the Dominican Republic in the 1960s when the country was ruled by dictator Rafael Trujillo.

The production is part of the NEA Big Read, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts, in partnership with Arts Midwest.

— Twelfth Night , by William Shakespeare, May 3-12

Set in Portugal, the Bard’s tale of love, music and courage shows Viola disguising herself as a page boy to find her twin brother — but instead finding herself at the center of a love triangle.

Now beginning its 22nd consecutive season, Prime Stage Theatre is a Pittsburgh theater company and educational organization that presents professionally staged, family friendly productions based on works of classic and contemporary literature.

The organization also offers educational classes and programs for students and participants of all ages.

Details: primestage.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.