Stage Right kicks off 20th anniversary season

The community is invited to join the fun as Stage Right School for the Performing Arts and Professional Theatre Company kicks off its 20th anniversary season.

A free “Celebration of Art, Family and Friendship” will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. July 21 at St. Clair Park in Greensburg. Activities include family yoga by Satya at 10 a.m. and two “Books Come Alive” performances from Stage Right’s library outreach program, “Olivia the Ballerina” at noon and “The Magic School Bus” at 1:30 p.m.

There will be free dance classes, performances by The Stage Right Sensations and Inspirations and previews of Stage Right’s summer camp shows, “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” and “Sweeney Todd,” which will be performed July 27-29 at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

At 6:30 p.m., Stage Right Artistic Director Tony Marino will announce details of Stage Right’s 2018-2019 20th anniversary professional season, which will open Sept. 21-23 with performances of “Shrek the Musical” at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg.

Throughout the day, there will be arts and crafts and a Shrek coloring table for kids by Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, as well as face painting, food trucks, McFeeley’s ice cream/shaved ice, games and appearances by Fiona and Shrek.

Renata Marino, Savannah Bruno, Tony Marino, Nick Lenz and Ben Pimental also will give performances.

“We say we are changing lives through theater and I believe it,” said JoAnne Salvatore, Stage Right’s general manager. “We give kids a safe place to go and the confidence that comes with performing.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.