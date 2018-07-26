Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Apple Hill's 'Li'l Red' a kid-friendly take on big, bad fairy tale

Candy Williams | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 1:03 a.m.
^ Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont will present “L’il Red,” a musical farce based on the classic fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood,” from July 31 through Aug. 4.
^ Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont will present “L’il Red,” a musical farce based on the classic fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood,” from July 31 through Aug. 4.
Ambur Orowitz (right) of New Kensington is the title character in “L’il Red,” playing July 31-Aug. 4 at Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont.
Ambur Orowitz (right) of New Kensington is the title character in “L’il Red,” playing July 31-Aug. 4 at Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont.

Updated 1 hour ago

Parents needn’t worry about giving their young children nightmares by bringing them to a play based on the classic children’s story of “Little Red Riding Hood” at Apple Hill Playhouse.

In this adaptation by Richard Kinter, the “big, bad wolf” is not that bad — and isn’t very scary at all.

“L’il Red” is a musical farce in which a nearsighted little girl, Rose Bluebell, played by Ambur Orowitz of New Kensington, loses her glasses and doesn’t realize the stranger she meets in the woods actually is a wolf, played by Rachel Lewandowski of Greensburg.

Villain in disguise

The wolf is having problems of her own, frustrated because she isn’t carrying on the family tradition of “gobbling up” tasty victims.

“The Wolf wants to gobble up someone because her father did, and she has been unsuccessful because no one takes the short cut anymore,” Lewandowski says. “She tries donning disguises, such as an Opera Singer and the Fairy of the Forest, in order to lure Rose into the forest.”

The 10th-grade Greensburg Central Catholic High School student encourages kids to see “L’il Red” because it’s a fun new take on the original story.

Audience Interaction

“We have zany characters that differ greatly from the beloved original characters,” she says. “Kids will get to interact with the characters throughout the show and will also help our Li’l Red on her journey to her Grandmother’s (Katherine Marsten of Monroeville) house.”

Lewandowski recently performed in “Godspell” at her high school and in “Sleeping Beauty” at Apple Hill. She will be in Actors and Artists of Fayette County’s fall production of “All Shook Up.”

Orowitz, a seventh-grader at Kiski Area Junior High School, says Rose also has issues with her “nonstop chattering mother, Milaminia,” played by Jillian Blackburn of Monroeville. Her efforts to play matchmaker for her with the local woodsman, Anxious Evermum (Michael Dunlap of Latrobe), aren’t going well either.

“Having lost her daddy three years ago, Rose yearns for her family to be complete again. She feels belittled by her mother and learns to finds her voice in this humorous tale,” she says.

Orowitz participated in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at Kiski Area High School and in “Hometown Christmas” at the Casino Theater in Vandergrift.

Catchy Tunes

Weeks after the show, kids will still be singing songs from “L’il Red,” says director June Beighley of Pittsburgh, who grew up in North Huntingdon and teaches at Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, where she directs the annual middle school musical.

She also directed “Cinderella” at Apple Hill and “Wizard of Oz” at Gemini Children’s Theater last season. She says she loves working with student actors.

“This cast is very creative and enthusiastic, and they’ve really committed to making the most of every moment in the script,” she says.

Zach Gilkey of Irwin is stage manager.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me