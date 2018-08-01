'Leading Ladies' will leave audiences laughing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent Summer Theatre’s production of “Leading Ladies” has special meaning for actor David Cabot, a familiar face to audiences at the Equity theater celebrating its 50th anniversary season.

The play by Ken Ludwig was the first show that Cabot performed in at Saint Vincent 12 years ago. This time around, he portrays Duncan, the “straight man” for the funny lines in the comedy.

“It’s side-splitting funny, a 100-mile-an-hour farce,” Cabot says. “It hits the ground running … and never slows down.”

The play is directed by Saint Vincent producing artistic director Greggory Brandt, who selected “Leading Ladies” for the milestone anniversary season that has featured shows that were favorites of past theater patrons.

FORTUNE SEEKERS

In this comedy by Ludwig, who also wrote “Moon Over Buffalo” and “Lend Me a Tenor,” two down-on-their-luck English Shakespearean actors, Jack Gable and Leo Clark, played by Cav O’Leary and Jack Lafferty, respectively, go to extremes to pass themselves off as two long-lost relatives in line to inherit a bundle of money from an ailing old lady in York, Pa., named Florence, played by Gael Schaefer.

The actors, who have resorted to performing “Scenes From Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in Pennsylvania’s Amish country, are forced to switch genders when they get to York and discover the relatives set to receive the cash are two nieces, not nephews as they believed.

Tim Hartman portrays Doc, a character he describes as “kind of a middle-aged man who doesn’t take guff from anybody, whether it’s politically correct or not.” When Doc receives a love note meant for someone else, his lecherous side shines through “and he becomes the fool,” Hartman says.

With all the confusion over the mistaken identities, Hartman says the play “will make people howl” with laughter.

FIRST ROLE AT SAINT VINCENT

Erika Strasburg is making her Saint Vincent Summer Theatre debut as Florence’s actual niece, Meg. “She is engaged to David Cabot’s character, which is an interesting dynamic,” Strasburg says.

A drama graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, she has performed off-Broadway in the title role in “St. Joan of the Stockyards.” She also has acted in productions with Pittsburgh Public Theater, Pittsburgh CLO, Quantum Theatre, City Theatre and more.

Following “Leading Ladies,” Strasburg heads to Jenners‑ town to perform in Lewis Black’s play, “One Slight Hitch,” at Mountain Playhouse.

Cabot will return to Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School, where he teaches. He also directs Gallery of Heroes school productions for Pittsburgh CLO.

Hartman, who has been acting, singing, writing and storytelling since 1982, will head back to the drawing board for his work as a political cartoonist and illustrator.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.