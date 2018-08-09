Escape artist Michael Griffin will leave you gasping for air

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Escape artist, illusionist, mentalist, magician — there are many words used to describe Michael Griffin.

This man performs astonishing escapes and has been setting records around the world for more than two decades.

The two-time World Magic Award Winning Master of Escape is bringing his “Could Be Magic Could Be Tragic Live On Stage” show to the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

Griffin is the only escape artist to ever survive a hanging on the back of a horse with 13-knot hangman’s noose in 52 seconds.

This show starts with what appears to be an homage to great magicians and evolves from there, with each new trick adding a new dimension.

The ending is usually a breath-holding, spine-tingling finale, with an impossibly visual intense escape.

Tickets are $18-24.

Details: 412-828-6322 or escapeguy.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.