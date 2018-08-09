Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Escape artist Michael Griffin will leave you gasping for air

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
What sets Michael Griffin apart is that he is constantly finding new ways to use restraints to bring freshness and originality, as well as believability to the art of escapology, according to his website.
What sets Michael Griffin apart is that he is constantly finding new ways to use restraints to bring freshness and originality, as well as believability to the art of escapology, according to his website.

Updated 6 hours ago

Escape artist, illusionist, mentalist, magician — there are many words used to describe Michael Griffin.

This man performs astonishing escapes and has been setting records around the world for more than two decades.

The two-time World Magic Award Winning Master of Escape is bringing his “Could Be Magic Could Be Tragic Live On Stage” show to the Oaks Theater, 310 Allegheny River Blvd. in Oakmont, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

Griffin is the only escape artist to ever survive a hanging on the back of a horse with 13-knot hangman’s noose in 52 seconds.

This show starts with what appears to be an homage to great magicians and evolves from there, with each new trick adding a new dimension.

The ending is usually a breath-holding, spine-tingling finale, with an impossibly visual intense escape.

Tickets are $18-24.

Details: 412-828-6322 or escapeguy.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me