Theater

Greensburg theater group to audition for 'Frankenstein' cast

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Greensburg Civic Theatre will hold auditions for an October production of “Frankenstein” on Aug. 27 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. Here, actors rehearse for a 2014 GCT production of “The 39 Steps.”
Rebecca Emanuele | for the Tribune Review
Updated 6 hours ago

Actors interested in performing in Greensburg Civic Theatre’s “Frankenstein” are invited to a casting call from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in the Greensburg garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.

Performance dates are Oct. 18-20.

The cast includes six men, two women and extras. Certain roles will be double cast; one part is for a 10-year-old boy. The actor portraying the creature must be agile, as the role is physically demanding, according to a release.

Auditions will include cold reading from the script, an Austin Tichenor adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel.

Walk-ins are welcome. Prospects should bring a headshot along with an acting resume, if one is available.

Details: gctheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

