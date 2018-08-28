Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

Catch a tale of 'Kitchen Witches' at Apple Hill Playhouse

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

“Kitchen Witches” illustrates what sometimes happens when there are too many cooks in the kitchen — even if there are only two.

In Apple Hill Playhouse’s production of the Caroline Smith comedy Aug. 30-Sept. 8, Jennifer D’Souza of Murrysville and Lisa Germ of Pittsburgh play Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle, respectively, two cooks who really shouldn’t be sharing the same set of cooking knives.

They have despised each other for three decades for good reason: Isobel’s boyfriend ended up marrying Dolly. When they’re thrown together as co-hosts of a cable-access TV cooking show, it’s a sure-fire recipe for disaster.

Just like real-life

D’Souza says she believes audiences will enjoy the hilarity of the insults and fights but also appreciate that the play is like real life.

“We would all prefer Martha Stewart’s ‘good things,’ but reality can be more like a Jerry Springer show,” she says.

She describes her character, Isobel, as a perfectionist who finds satisfaction and comfort in controlling the details of her career and her appearance, “which is why her clashes with Dolly Biddle’s enormous personality result in such fireworks.”

Dolly is a consummate entertainer who is enjoying the local attention the cooking show gives her and will do whatever it takes to hold on to what she has, Germ says.

D’Souza has acted in other Apple Hill plays, including two of the Inspector Pratt mysteries as Miss Joan Maple. She also is a founder and producer of Latrobe’s Cabaret Theatre/Neighborhood Arts Troupe, a musical theater workshop for homeschoolers.

Germ’s stage credits include roles for Stage Right Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Fringe Festivals, Valley Players of Ligonier and Pittsburgh New Works Festival.

Producer and referee

Dolly’s son Stephen (Joe Schneider, who grew up in Tarentum and lives in Pittsburgh) is the TV show producer who also serves as referee when the ladies start wielding insults at each other as the cameras are rolling.

“Stephen struggles with one crisis after another as a result of being stuck in the middle of two very confident and strong-willed women who absolutely hate each other,” he says. “If audience members take away anything, I’d hope they come away from the show having joined us in some loving family dysfunction and fun TV chaos.”

Touching ‘mom moments’

Schneider says the show is well- balanced with comedic bits in addition to “some touching ‘mom moments’ that everyone will relate to.”

Rounding out the cast is Stephanie Swift of North Huntingdon as an AV student from a local college who is manning the camera filming the show; she also serves as stage manager for “Kitchen Witches.”

Directing the show for Apple Hill is Rick Dutrow of North Huntingdon.

“I like the concept of the play,” he says. “It’s a TV show within a play within a comedy about emotion, friendship and love. It has a theme that highlights forgiveness for events that happened between loved ones in the past, and it puts it into a comic environment that makes that message very powerful.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

