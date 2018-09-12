Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

Point Park's conservatory one of Playbill.com's Top 10

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Point Park University officials expect the new Pittsburgh Playhouse to offer students more opportunities in its performing arts programs.
Updated 13 hours ago

For the third time in three weeks, Point Park University’s Conservatory of Performing Arts is being named to a national Top 10 list.

Its most recent honorable ranking is number eight on Playbill.com’s list of the Ten Most Represented Colleges on Broadway, according to a news release.

The ranking places the Pittsburgh school ahead of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, The Juilliard School and Northwestern University, the release adds.

In August, the university’s bachelors of fine arts in both dance program and musical theater landed among the top 10 on OnStage Blog.

“Being perennially ranked among the most-represented schools on Broadway is confirmation of our conservatory’s consistent track record in developing successful artists,” Paul Hennigan, Point Park president, says in the release.

”Our program attracts immensely talented young people who learn under a dedicated faculty of artist educators and national guest artists. The university’s new Pittsburgh Playhouse will only serve to increase the opportunities we can provide students,” he adds.

Playbill.com’s ranking is based on its own research, which only includes Broadway shows currently open, along with some shows that have announced casting for the 2018-2019 season, the release notes.

Point Park alumni recognized includes:

  • Mike Cannon , “Aladdin,” Woodside, N.Y.
  • Bobby Pestka, “Aladdin,” New York
  • Ahmad Simmons , “Carousel,” Fort Worth, Texas
  • Callan Bergmann , “Kinky Boots,” Gowanda, N.Y.
  • Jessica Ernest, “Chicago,” Gorham, Maine
  • Conner John Gillooly, “School of Rock,” Cranberry Township
  • Alexandra Pernice, “Anastasia,” Winter Springs, Fla.
  • Tory Trowbridge, “The Cher Show,” Valley Village, Calif.
  • Nili Bassman, “Chicago,” New York
  • Kali Grinder, “Frozen,” Henderson, Nev.
  • Ross Lekites, “Frozen,” Louisville, Ky.
  • Gabriella Sorrentino , “Hamilton,” Staten Island, N.Y.
  • Marty Lawson, “King Kong,” Uniontown
  • Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, “Mean Girls,” Massena, N.Y.
  • Katie Sexton, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” Merrimack, N.H.
  • Harris M. Turner, “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” West Henrietta, N.Y.

Details: pointpark.edu

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

click me