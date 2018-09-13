Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

'Young Frankenstein' opens Theatre Factory's season

Candy Williams | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
The cast of “Young Frankenstein” rehearses for the season-opening production at The Theatre Factory.
The cast of “Young Frankenstein” rehearses for the season-opening production at The Theatre Factory.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Theatre Factory in Trafford brings Mel Brooks’ hilarious classic “Young Frankenstein” to the stage to open its 2018-19 season.

The adaptation of the 1974 film comedy into a musical was written by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, with music and lyrics by Brooks.

The show’s director, Scott Calhoon of Pittsburgh, said the stage version’s story that parodies the horror film genre is similar to the movie, except that the ending and certain details are changed to make it more adaptable to the stage.

“But all the favorite moments from the movie are still here,” he says. “Some have been expanded or turned into songs, but they are still here and will make you laugh.”

Calhoon said he was anxious to be involved in the season opener.

Director and set designer

“I knew it would be a huge challenge to pull off this show in our theater, and I am always up for a challenge,” he says. “The story is corny enough, and there is plenty of wonderful music to make for a really enjoyable evening. And, to design the sets — the real challenge — really appealed to me. I used to design haunted houses and loved doing it, so I really wanted to try to mesh that into our stage production.”

Because of the requirements to do the show, Calhoon says he imagines it won’t be done everywhere, “so this is a good chance to see a fun production fully produced in our area. Our leads include Jason Swauger (of Emsworth) who has toured nationally, and Matthew Hommel (of Monroeville), a recent Best Actor Nominee with the Gene Kelly Awards.”

“Young Frankenstein” focuses on the grandson of Victor von Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (Swauger), who inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and insists that his name is pronounced “Fronkensteen.” Hommel plays Frederick’s hunchbacked sidekick, Igor.

Portraying his fiancée, Elizabeth, is Erin Stetor Seaberg of White Oak; Layne Bailey of Wexford plays Inga, Frederick’s lab assistant and eventual love interest. The cast also features Matthew Mlynarski of Lower Burrell as the Monster, Jonathan Heinbaugh, Dave Minda and Sam Minnick. Marty Savolskis is choreographer; Beth Minda is music director.

Scary mayhem ensues when Frederick discovers the secret entrance to his grandfather’s laboratory.

New season, new artistic director

Following Mlynarski’s portrayal as the Monster in “Young Frankenstein,” he will assume his new role as Theatre Factory’s artistic director. He has a BA in theatre performance from Seton Hill University, where his studies focused on acting and directing.

Mlynarski outlined the rest of Theatre Factory’s season, which he calls “a wonderful mix of old and new,” as follows:

• Oct. 12-22, “The Mousetrap,” a great murder mystery from the mistress of suspense herself, Agatha Christie, in one of the only stage shows for which she wrote the script.

• Dec. 7-16, “Nuncrackers,” a holiday show for the whole family, featuring “those wonderful Sisters from Hoboken, N.J.”

• Feb. 22-March 3, “Fuddy Meers,” a comedy not often seen in our area.

• May 3-12, “Kalamazoo,” a romantic comedy about two widowed 70-somethings, venturing into the new world of modern dating.

• July 12-21, “Heathers,” a musical based on the movie from the late ’80s.

Shows for kids

Theatre Factory’s Kidworks shows will include “Mostly Ghostly” Oct. 27- Nov. 4, “The Snow Queen and the Goblin” Jan. 19-27, “Dorothy Meets Alice” June 8-16, and “Miss Nelson is Missing” Aug. 10-18.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me