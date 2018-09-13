Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

'One Slight Hitch' holds up wedding in Mountain Playhouse show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
The cast of “One Slight Hitch,” playing Sept. 18-30 at Mountain Playhouse in Jennerstown, includes (back, from left) Katie Oxman as Melanie, Erika Strasburg as bride-to-be Courtney and (front) Justine Magnusson as P.B.
The cast of “One Slight Hitch,” playing Sept. 18-30 at Mountain Playhouse in Jennerstown, includes (back, from left) Katie Oxman as Melanie, Erika Strasburg as bride-to-be Courtney and (front) Justine Magnusson as P.B.

Updated 8 hours ago

Lewis Black is best known as a comedian — albeit an angry one, whose performances and talk show appearances deliver rants on hot-button topics like politics, religion and culture.

But before he turned to comedy, Black penned more than 40 plays from the 1960s to the ’80s — including the wedding-day farce “One Slight Hitch,” which will be staged Sept. 18-30 at the Mountain Playhouse in Jennerstown.

To set the scene:

It’s 11 a.m. on a summer day in 1981 at the Cincinnati home of Doc and Delia Coleman, the day their daughter Courtney will be married.

Delia wants to give her daughter the perfect wedding, the one she and Doc didn’t have. Everything is going well until the doorbell rings —and Courtney’s old boyfriend is standing on the other side of the door.

Romantic comedy mayhem ensues.

Cast members for the Playhouse production include Erika Strasburg as Courtney, Mary Ehlinger as Delia, J.D. Daw as the old boyfriend Ryan and Brandon Lambert as Courtney’s fiance, Harper. Guy Stroman directs.

Following the opening night performance at 7 p.m. Sept. 19, audience members are invited to a complimentary celebration with members of the company featuring music, food and a cash bar. To be held in the nearby Green Gables Restaurant, the party is sponsored by Somerset Trust.

A talk-back session with the cast and producer will following the Sept. 23 matinee.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me