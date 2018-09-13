'One Slight Hitch' holds up wedding in Mountain Playhouse show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lewis Black is best known as a comedian — albeit an angry one, whose performances and talk show appearances deliver rants on hot-button topics like politics, religion and culture.

But before he turned to comedy, Black penned more than 40 plays from the 1960s to the ’80s — including the wedding-day farce “One Slight Hitch,” which will be staged Sept. 18-30 at the Mountain Playhouse in Jennerstown.

To set the scene:

It’s 11 a.m. on a summer day in 1981 at the Cincinnati home of Doc and Delia Coleman, the day their daughter Courtney will be married.

Delia wants to give her daughter the perfect wedding, the one she and Doc didn’t have. Everything is going well until the doorbell rings —and Courtney’s old boyfriend is standing on the other side of the door.

Romantic comedy mayhem ensues.

Cast members for the Playhouse production include Erika Strasburg as Courtney, Mary Ehlinger as Delia, J.D. Daw as the old boyfriend Ryan and Brandon Lambert as Courtney’s fiance, Harper. Guy Stroman directs.

Following the opening night performance at 7 p.m. Sept. 19, audience members are invited to a complimentary celebration with members of the company featuring music, food and a cash bar. To be held in the nearby Green Gables Restaurant, the party is sponsored by Somerset Trust.

A talk-back session with the cast and producer will following the Sept. 23 matinee.

