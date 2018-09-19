Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Stage Right kicks off 20th season with 'Shrek'

Candy Williams | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
J. Alex Noble is Shrek and Kiley Caughey is Fiona in Stage Right’s season-opening production of “Shrek the Musical” Sept. 21-23 at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
Submitted
J. Alex Noble is Shrek and Kiley Caughey is Fiona in Stage Right’s season-opening production of “Shrek the Musical” Sept. 21-23 at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg.
J. Alex Noble plays Shrek alongside Jason Shavers as Donkey and Kiley Caughey as Fiona.
Submitted
J. Alex Noble plays Shrek alongside Jason Shavers as Donkey and Kiley Caughey as Fiona.

Updated 16 hours ago

Stage Right Artistic Director Tony Marino heads into his theater company’s 20th anniversary season feeling proud of how far the Greensburg-based professional theater and performing arts school has come.

“Still being here 20 years later is an enormous accomplishment,” he says. “Arts organizations come and go all the time. If you’ve made it to 20 and are still growing, then it’s a testimony to your mission, your staff, your board and the ideals behind all of them.”

On the educational side, Stage Right has made an impact in Westmoreland County for its innovative programming with its Books Come Alive program with local libraries, its partnership with Adelphoi to create theater programs for kids in group homes, its cyberschool program and its Spectrum Theatre Initiative for students with special needs.

On the performance side, the theater company is committed to staging original works. Besides bringing in 15 professional actors a year to work and teach, Stage Right has produced nine shows a year – six professional and three student company shows – for a long time.

“We truly believe what we’re doing is important and can make our world a better place,” Marino says.

Fun being green

Stage Right’s 20th season starts off with “Shrek the Musical” filling its traditional family friendly slot in September. Performances are Sept. 21-23 at the Palace Theatre.

Equity actor and Greensburg native J. Alex Noble looks forward to taking on the title role.

“Last time I did the show I knew I’d really want to play Shrek at some point,” he says. “He has great moments and songs and the arc of going from angry to ﬁnding the tender side of him that Fiona (Kiley Caughey) and Donkey (Jason Shavers) bring out is a lot of fun as an actor – plus, you get to be green!”

“Shrek” also features Renata Marino as the Dragon and Tony Marino directing and playing Papa Ogre. The show will be musically directed by Christopher McAllister and choreographed by Renata Marino.

‘Rocky Horror’ returns

Next up on Oct. 19-20 and 26-27 is an annual Stage Right favorite, “The Rocky Horror Show,” back after a one-year hiatus. The campy musical will be staged at The Lamp Theatre in Irwin Oct. 19-20 and a new venue for the company, Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre, Oct. 26-27.

On Nov. 16-18, Stage Right heads back to the Palace Theatre for “Mamma Mia!” followed by “A Christmas Story” Dec. 7-9, and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” Feb. 22-24, at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin, then back to the Palace for “Jesus Christ Superstar” April 12-14.

Stage Right Board President and longtime supporter Dani Womack will be honored Oct. 5 at its Heart of the Arts Gala at Rizzo’s, and Marino says their annual Volunteer of the Year award will be renamed for his sister, Chris Orosz, who passed away July 4.

“We will also be dedicating, in her name, our costume room,” her brother says. “Chris had an office where she ran Stage Right, but the place she loved was in the stacks and stacks of fabric and costumes downstairs.”

Chris is always going to be a part of Stage Right, Marino says, and “it still feels as if a piece of us is missing, but we’ll carry her with us in all we do this season and beyond.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me