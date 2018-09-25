'Paw Patrol Live!' tickets for PPG Paints Arena shows go on sale Friday
Puppies, pirates and teamwork-oriented problem solving will be on full display as “Paw Patrol Live!” brings a nautical-themed stage show to PPG Paints Arena in early 2019.
Tickets for “The Great Pirate Adventure” will go on sale beginning Sept. 28, as the popular children’s show brings its live stage show back to Pittsburgh. Shows will take place Jan. 11 to 13.
For those familiar with the cartoon, the show’s storyline centers on Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway preparing for a “Pirate Day” celebration. When accident-prone Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s Paw Patrol to the rescue.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. Click here for the Ticketmaster website.
