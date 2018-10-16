Parents in 'God of Carnage' need to grow up

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” is a dark comedy about two sets of parents who arrange a meeting to sort out the details of their two sons’ actions after the children were involved in a fight in a public park.

Hardly a laughing matter?

It won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and Stage Right Pittsburgh selected it for their fall production at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont Oct. 18-21 – maybe two good reasons to check it out?

Director Kaitlin Cliber of Plum thinks so.

The child within us

“This show brings to light issues and appearances that we as a society are too timid to discuss in the open light or have a hard time accepting,” she says. “I think the main message of the show is that there is always a child within us; we truly don’t stop being children at heart.”

The moms and dads start out reasonably enough, but as the evening goes on, the parents become increasingly childish, resulting in an evening of chaos. The spouses even switch sides as the fighting continues.

Portraying the parents are Hannah Brizzi and Dave Case as Annette and Alan Raleigh, and Amy Rayko and Jamie McDonald as Veronica and Michael Novak.

After it’s determined that Alan and Annette’s son hit Michael and Veronica’s son in the face with a stick resulting in two broken teeth, discussions get ugly.

Therapeutic disagreement

“Over the years we’ve had incidents with our sons when luckily we did some diplomatic parenting and all was well,” Rayko says. “But in this play all is not well, the facade bursts into flames and we get to have a ball being awful to each other. It’s therapeutic, really.”

Case of Millvale, whose character Alan is a wealthy corporate lawyer, says theater-goers might want to see the show if they enjoy seeing glimpses of themselves on stage.

“There is uncomfortable tension, hilarious honesty and raw emotion that creates a window into the parental competition that all parents feel, but rarely talk about with other parents,” he says. “Hopefully, they will walk away saying, ‘I may not be the greatest parent, but thank God I’m nothing like those people.”

Not-so-positive role models

The takeaway from “God of Carnage,” he says, is that “parents are role models for their children – and sometimes, that’s a really bad thing.”

McDonald sees his role as the mediator, trying to soften or even avoid conflict by reconciling differences through baked goods.

“Although the premise is pretty straight forward, this show has some seriously unexpected turns that will be especially hilarious to those not familiar with the show,” he says. He encourages theatergoers to resist looking into the play’s synopsis before seeing the show.

Rayko of Pittsburgh sums up her thoughts on the play’s message: “In spite of our best intentions, people often resort to the same bad behaviors we condemn.”

