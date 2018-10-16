Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Parents in 'God of Carnage' need to grow up

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
Dave Case (from left), Amy Rayko, Hannah Brizzi and James McDonald are parents with a problem in Stage Right Pittsburgh’s production of “God of Carnage” Oct. 11-21 at the Oaks Theater, Oakmont.
Submitted
Dave Case (from left), Amy Rayko, Hannah Brizzi and James McDonald are parents with a problem in Stage Right Pittsburgh’s production of “God of Carnage” Oct. 11-21 at the Oaks Theater, Oakmont.

Updated 7 hours ago

Yasmina Reza’s “God of Carnage” is a dark comedy about two sets of parents who arrange a meeting to sort out the details of their two sons’ actions after the children were involved in a fight in a public park.

Hardly a laughing matter?

It won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play and Stage Right Pittsburgh selected it for their fall production at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont Oct. 18-21 – maybe two good reasons to check it out?

Director Kaitlin Cliber of Plum thinks so.

The child within us

“This show brings to light issues and appearances that we as a society are too timid to discuss in the open light or have a hard time accepting,” she says. “I think the main message of the show is that there is always a child within us; we truly don’t stop being children at heart.”

The moms and dads start out reasonably enough, but as the evening goes on, the parents become increasingly childish, resulting in an evening of chaos. The spouses even switch sides as the fighting continues.

Portraying the parents are Hannah Brizzi and Dave Case as Annette and Alan Raleigh, and Amy Rayko and Jamie McDonald as Veronica and Michael Novak.

After it’s determined that Alan and Annette’s son hit Michael and Veronica’s son in the face with a stick resulting in two broken teeth, discussions get ugly.

Therapeutic disagreement

“Over the years we’ve had incidents with our sons when luckily we did some diplomatic parenting and all was well,” Rayko says. “But in this play all is not well, the facade bursts into flames and we get to have a ball being awful to each other. It’s therapeutic, really.”

Case of Millvale, whose character Alan is a wealthy corporate lawyer, says theater-goers might want to see the show if they enjoy seeing glimpses of themselves on stage.

“There is uncomfortable tension, hilarious honesty and raw emotion that creates a window into the parental competition that all parents feel, but rarely talk about with other parents,” he says. “Hopefully, they will walk away saying, ‘I may not be the greatest parent, but thank God I’m nothing like those people.”

Not-so-positive role models

The takeaway from “God of Carnage,” he says, is that “parents are role models for their children – and sometimes, that’s a really bad thing.”

McDonald sees his role as the mediator, trying to soften or even avoid conflict by reconciling differences through baked goods.

“Although the premise is pretty straight forward, this show has some seriously unexpected turns that will be especially hilarious to those not familiar with the show,” he says. He encourages theatergoers to resist looking into the play’s synopsis before seeing the show.

Rayko of Pittsburgh sums up her thoughts on the play’s message: “In spite of our best intentions, people often resort to the same bad behaviors we condemn.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me