Sondheim's musical 'Company' opens Seton Hill's fall season

Theater groups can’t go wrong with a Stephen Sondheim musical – or so it seems, as Seton Hill University Theatre prepares to open its fall season with a production of “Company.”

The enthusiasm level is high for staging the Sondheim piece, even though it’s not one of the most popular choices. And it’s not an easy show to pull off, according to Steven Wilson, who is directing the show Oct. 19-27.

“Stephen Sondheim musicals present some of the greatest challenges for all artists who are lucky to have a chance to work on them,” he says. “The stories and the characters are very complex. The musical arrangements and the vocal challenges are enormous.”

Groundbreaking musical

He says this was the first musical that did not feature a traditional narrative. “It’s broken up in a series of vignettes that center around the main character Robert, who is celebrating his 35th birthday and is the only member of his friend group that is unmarried.”

This show made its debut in the 1970s, “a time in our history when we were just starting to question what it truly meant to be married and the pressure that can be placed on people to make that trip to the altar,” he says. “With the divorce rate increasing every decade since the ‘70s, some of these themes will still resonate with both young and old.”

Sondheim attraction

Halle Polechko of Harrison City, a junior musical theater major at Seton Hill, jumped at the chance to try for a role.

“I have never been in a Stephen Sondheim show before, so when I heard we were doing ‘Company,’ I was really excited for the opportunity to audition,” says Polechko, who plays Susan, a Southern belle. She’s working to get her southern dialect just right.

Barbara Lawson, a senior BFA musical theater major from Springfield, Va., plays Amy, the only female out of the five main couples that is not yet married.

“She is unapologetically herself but struggles deeply with anxiety, which is apparent in the song ‘Getting Married Today,’ in which she is minutes away from getting married to her fiancé Paul, but gets cold feet and explains it to the audience.”

The cast also includes Nicole Castelli of Canonsburg; Maddie Kocur of Oakmont; Barbara Lawson of Manassas, Va.; Lance Joos, Leah Prestogeorge and Malcolm McGraw of Pittsburgh; Cameron Nickel of Bethel Park; Azaria Oglesby of Catonsville, Md.; Halle Polechko of Harrison City; Riley Tate of Munhall; Hannah Taylor of Wexford, and James Scharer, Travis Miller and Noah Telford of Greensburg.

Wilson last directed “She Kills Monsters” for Seton Hill and has directed shows in Chicago, Pittsburgh (City Theatre, No Name Players); Arkansas, and Austin, Texas. He has a BFA in acting from Point Park University and an MFA in directing from The University of Texas at Austin.

A reception with the cast and crew follows the opening night performance on Oct. 19.

Candy William is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.