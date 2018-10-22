Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

'Jekyll and Hyde' on stage at Geyer Performing Arts Center, Scottdale

Candy Williams | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

John Cunnard has a different kind of treat in store for theatergoers at the Geyer Performing Arts Center.

Cunnard, vice president of Actors and Artists of Fayette County, has directed Halloween shows for the past nine years – mostly funny, family shows like “Clue the Musical,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and last year’s record-breaking, sold-out production of “The Addams Family the Musical.”

Good vs. Evil

This season’s show is a musical horror-drama based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story of a physician, Dr. Henry Jekyll, whose evil creation known as Mr. Hyde wreaks havoc on the city of London. Will Herrington of Connellsville portrays Jekyll/Hyde.

Its score features pop rock hits from Grammy and Tony Award-nominated Frank Wildhorn and Academy and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

The director says “Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical,” being performed by AAFC on Oct. 25-28 at the theater in Scottdale — while being a great story for Halloween — may be too scary for young children.

Leyna Wright of Greensburg says the music in the show is beautiful.

Unforgettable score

“Most musicals are happy-go-lucky, but ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ is a darker, more dramatic musical with power ballads, duets and ensemble numbers,” she says.

Her character, Lucy Harris, is the main attraction at a seedy club called the Red Rat. She dreams of a better life for herself but works as a “lady of the night” to survive day-to-day life.

Wright says when Lucy meets Jekyll, he gives her new hope for a better life and the possibility of love.

“I think people will discover how some of the themes in this show are relevant in today’s society, especially in the opening ensemble number, ‘Facade,’ ” she says. “One of my favorite lyrics in that number is ‘The ladies and gents here before you … which none of them ever admits, may have saintly looks but are sinners and crooks, hypocrites.’ ”

Hyde’s obsession

Kelly Damico of Connellsville portrays Emma Carew, Jekyll’s fiancée, a woman she describes as the epitome of propriety and grace.

“I feel that I can relate to Emma in that she exudes great love throughout the show and is slightly headstrong and knows what she wants out of life,” Damico says. “Emma is the complete opposite of Lucy Harris, Edward Hyde’s obsession, and is sometimes referred to as the ‘light’ to Lucy’s ‘dark.’ ”

Wright last performed as Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors” at Geyer Performing Arts Center. She recently choreographed “Really Rosie” for Apple Hill Playhouse in Delmont and Fairy Tale Fashion Show at the Palace Theatre for Westmoreland Cultural Trust.

Damico played Eponine in “Les Miserables,” Hope Cladwell in “Urinetown” and Alice Beineke in “The Addams Family” for GPAC; she also played Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” at Diamond Theater of Ligonier.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me