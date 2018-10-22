Pittsburgh Musical Theater collaborates on 'Annie,' presents 'Hedwig'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will continue its annual collaborative production with Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School in an upcoming performance of “Annie” at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth St., Pittsburgh.

Despite her “hard knock” start in 1930’s New York City, that little, orphan Annie remains optimistic and sunny, and her story remains one of the world’s best-loved musicals, notes a news release.

The performance is a special presentation by the students of the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory, backed by the CAPA Orchestra, and fully produced by the professional artists of Pittsburgh Musical Theater. As many as 50 students from the Rauh Conservatory and 50 CAPA students will be in the production.

Show times are are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $18.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Student matinees are set for 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $12. Details: 412-539-0900.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will start a second year of professional shows at its own Gargaro Theater in the city’s West End with a limited engagement of “ Hedwig and the Angry Inch ”.

Braden Chapman will star as Hedwig, a character well-known as drag queen Mimi Imfurst of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame. Larissa Overholt takes on the role of Yitzhak.

The story of Hedwig centers on an East German transsexual who moves to America after a botched gender affirmation surgery. The musical contains adult themes and language and may not be appropriate for children, the release notes.

Performances are at 10 p.m. Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Tickets are $45.

Details: 412-539-0900, ext. 232 or pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-hedwig

