Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Pittsburgh Musical Theater collaborates on 'Annie,' presents 'Hedwig'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s annual collaboration with Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School presents “Annie” at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth St., Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s annual collaboration with Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School presents “Annie” at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth St., Pittsburgh.

Updated 15 hours ago

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will continue its annual collaborative production with Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School in an upcoming performance of “Annie” at the Byham Theater, 101 Sixth St., Pittsburgh.

Despite her “hard knock” start in 1930’s New York City, that little, orphan Annie remains optimistic and sunny, and her story remains one of the world’s best-loved musicals, notes a news release.

The performance is a special presentation by the students of the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory, backed by the CAPA Orchestra, and fully produced by the professional artists of Pittsburgh Musical Theater. As many as 50 students from the Rauh Conservatory and 50 CAPA students will be in the production.

Show times are are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets start at $18.

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Student matinees are set for 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $12. Details: 412-539-0900.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will start a second year of professional shows at its own Gargaro Theater in the city’s West End with a limited engagement of “ Hedwig and the Angry Inch ”.

Braden Chapman will star as Hedwig, a character well-known as drag queen Mimi Imfurst of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame. Larissa Overholt takes on the role of Yitzhak.

The story of Hedwig centers on an East German transsexual who moves to America after a botched gender affirmation surgery. The musical contains adult themes and language and may not be appropriate for children, the release notes.

Performances are at 10 p.m. Nov. 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Tickets are $45.

Details: 412-539-0900, ext. 232 or pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-hedwig

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me