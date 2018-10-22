Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

See 'Into the Woods', a fall musical by Norwin High School Theatre Company

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 2:24 p.m.
Norwin High School Theatre Company presents “Into the Woods,” a fall musical at 7 p.m. Nov. 8-10 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 11.
The production includes Norwin High School students as cast and crew members. The show is being co-directed by Lauren Scheirer, who is also a producer, and Erin Shrader, who is also a choreographer. Todd Leighty is the technical director.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and based on the book by James Lapine, the story follows the classic tales of “Cinderella,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and “Rapunzel,” all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the Kings Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Reserved tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students and general admission is $8.

Details: nhstheatrecompany.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

