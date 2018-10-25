Kidworks season opens at The Theatre Factory in Trafford

Just in time for Halloween week, The Theatre Factory in Trafford opens its Kidworks season with a play based on a book by popular children’s horror author R.L. Stine.

“Mostly Ghostly: Who Let the Ghosts Out” adapted by Richard Rosen tells the scary tale — but not too scary for its young audience — of Max Doyle (played by Nik Shermeto), a 10-year-old boy who is dead-set on becoming the world’s greatest magician.

He runs into two kid-sized ghosts when his family moves into a house that happens to be haunted by young apparitions, Nicky and Tara (Amelia Bender and Tika Gill), who set out to play tricks on Max, the only family member who can see them.

Max isn’t too happy when the ghosts turn up at his school to spoil his magic show, but he ends up befriending them when he finds out they’re being chased by an evil ghost named Phears (Danica Wukich).

In return for his help, his ghost friends assist Max in winning the heart of Traci (Charlotte Manko­vich), the most popular girl at school.

The play is directed by Madison Nick of Irwin, who says the seasonal show is great for kids and families.

Moral of the story

“It will make you spooked, make you laugh, make you smile and teach you to not judge someone by what they look like on the outside, but instead to focus on the inside,” Nick says. “It also features a lot of local talent, and all of the lead characters are played by young actors. They really carry the show, and they do it phenomenally.”

The cast — which features nine young actors ages 10 to 15 and two adults — also includes Jackson Scott, Kinsley Beachler, D. Palyo, Mandy Jurrick, Jarod Miller and Chloe Stack.

Amelia Bender, a sixth-grader at Penn Middle School, plays the role of Nicki, one of the ghost children trying to find her parents.

She’s having fun playing her part, she says, because she can be a little mischievous as a ghost that is invisible to most people. She also gets to help out her friend, Max, when he is bullied by his older brother and when he likes a girl.

She has been acting since she was 6 — in shows for The Theatre Factory, Apple Hill Playhouse and Geyer Performing Arts Center — and will be playing Peppermint Patty in her school’s upcoming production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

From actor to director

The director, a graduate of Penn Trafford High School and the University of Pittsburgh, has been acting for more than 11 years, including roles for The Theatre Factory and Split Stage. She has been involved in Penn Middle School Drama Club’s productions for six years and is directing its 2018 fall play and musical.

“I have been performing on the stage my whole life, and I wanted to carry my passion into directing,” Nick says. “I absolutely love Halloween and the spooky nature of this show, and getting to work with young actors always makes things fun and exciting.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.