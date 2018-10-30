Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

Tickets for 'Hamilton' Pittsburgh run to go on sale Nov. 5

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 10:54 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Tickets for the Pittsburgh run of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” will go on sale at 9 a.m. Nov. 5 at trustarts.org and the Box Office at Theater Square, 655 Penn Ave.

Performances are scheduled for Jan. 1-27 in the Benedum Center.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per account for the engagement. Prices will range from $81 to $190.25, with a select number of $490.25 premium seats available for all performances, according to a release.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances, with details to be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Pittsburgh engagement should be made through trustarts.org,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in the release.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, “‘Hamilton’ is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, ‘Hamilton’ is the story of America then, as told by America now,” the release says.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” is based on the Ron Chernow biography.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

