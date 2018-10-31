Broadway star Allan Snyder settles in for an afternoon at the Oaks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allan Snyder loves to sing, but he always thinks of himself as an actor and a storyteller.

The former Broadway entertainer, who has performed throughout the world, brings the depth of that artistic expression to the Oaks Theater, Oakmont, for an afternoon program Nov. 4 that benefits Oakmont Lions charities.

“Using my gifts to benefit others is the best way I feel I can use them,” says Snyder. “I do a range of songs from standards to musical theater classics to pop to classical, but no matter what I’m singing, people should expect a passionate performance.”

The Southern California native made his Broadway debut in the final cast of the original production of “Les Miserables.”

He also performed off-Broadway in the long-running classic. “The Fantasticks” and appeared in many leading roles at regional theaters throughout the country. Wallace performed the title role of “The Phantom of the Opera” in the musical’s national tour.

Support for service work

The Lions are excited to have Snyder, who now lives in Cranberry with his wife and family, president Nick Kokales says. “His show is Broadway quality and permits us to have our best fundraiser of the year to support all of our service work and donations.”

The Lions Club Show originated more than 50 years ago and provided “enjoyable, good fun” as a variety program by club and community members.

First-class entertainment

“For the past two years we have altered its approach by working to bring first class entertainment to Oakmont at small town pricing,” Kokales explains.

Snyder says he loves connecting with his audience between songs, telling behind-the-scenes show business stories and the funny, often touching tales of being a performer-husband-father.

“I’m a more seasoned and mature performer now. Becoming a father and starting a career as an educator have really impacted how I perform, and I think for the better,” he says.

He recently was rehearsing some music for the concert while watching his daughter.

Deeper meaning

“It really struck me: ‘What was I singing about before I knew her?’ Suddenly all this music that I’ve loved for so long has a much deeper meaning and the connection it can make between loved ones is so powerful,” he says.

He appreciates all the opportunities he has been afforded in Pittsburgh.

In addition to musicals, he has done plays, Shakespeare and on-camera work.

Upcoming shows

Upcoming shows include the role of Sam Carmichael in Stage Right’s “Mamma Mia” at The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, Nov. 16-18, and his third season with the CLO’s “A Musical Christmas Carol.”

He is very proud of his work teaching voice and musical theater at the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, and Pittsburgh Musical’s Theatre’s Rauh Conservatory’s pre-college program. He happy that he has been embraced by the region’s theater community, including the Pittsburgh Public Theater, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, St. Vincent Summer Theatre, and Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center.

He most recently performed in the CLO’s summer season, doing four shows in seven weeks, highlighted by his roles as 1st Officer William Murdoch in “Titanic”and the villainous Monsieur D’Arque in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

He sees his audience for the Oaks show as anyone who enjoys the art of telling a story through song, and is up for having a good time.

Making a connection

“When it comes to my concerts, I enjoy connecting with the audience first and foremost. I love the idea of a group of people coming together to share a communal experience,” he says. “I also love sharing the things I’m passionate about, including music and how I feel about my family.

He appreciates the way music can bring us together to help find common ground.

“We all experience the same emotions — joy, grief, love — and music is such a powerful way to express them.” Snyder explains. “Songs, despite being in different genres, can actually be remarkably similar. That’s why I do so many eclectic styles. I enjoy all of them and they all speak to people.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.