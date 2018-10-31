Prime Stage tackles Steinbeck classic 'Of Mice and Men'

Prime Stage Theatre is partnering with the National Steinbeck Center to present John Steinbeck’s classic Depression-era story “Of Mice and Men” on Nov. 2-11 at the New Hazlett Theater Center for the Performing Arts, Allegheny Center, on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

“In our production, audiences will share the desire for the American dream with two migrant workers in California who grasp for a place to call their own,” says Wayne Brinda, Prime Stage’s co-founder and artistic producing director, in a news release.

Prime Stage’s production commemorates the 80th anniversary of “Of Mice and Men” receiving the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award (an award that pre-dates the Tony and Drama Desk awards) for Best Play in 1938. The play was written by Steinbeck and based on his novel of the same name. The production will be directed by Scott P. Calhoon.

The lead role of George Milton will be played by Western Pennsylvania native and Allegheny College alum Corey Rieger.

A working film and television actor since 2009, Rieger acted in “Out Of the Furnace,” the 2013 crime drama shot in Pittsburgh starring Woody Harrelson and Christian Bale. He also played the featured role of Pony Joe on the 2013-2016 Cinemax series “Banshee” and a priest in the 2015 feature film “The Last Witch Hunter” with Vin Diesel and Michael Caine. In 2009, Rieger acted in the film “The Bridge to Nowhere,” directed by Carnegie Mellon University alum Blair Underwood, and played the lead role in a limited television series, “Neil in Therapy.” When not acting on screen or in theatrical productions, he writes, produces and directs short films.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.