Capitol Steps brings the satire to the Byham

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Capitol Steps is campaigning to “Make America Grin Again.”

The comedy troupe’s latest album title explains its mission as it prepares for a visit to the Byham Theater as part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Cohen and Grigsby Trust Presents Series.

Its show on Nov. 5 coincidentally falls on the eve of Pennsylvania’s General Election, which one of Capitol Steps’ band of writers and performers Mark Eaton agrees is an especially good time for some bipartisan political humor.

The current political climate in the country has given the troupe plenty of material for jokes and satire. As the headlines change, they keep adding new songs to their repertoire, he says.

Hot topics

At the top of the current “hot topics” list is the recent Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

“We just added a new number sung to Neil Sedaka’s ‘Calendar Girl,’ in which Judge Kavanaugh keeps looking at his calendar,” he says. “Another song, ‘Keep ‘Em Alive,’ is sung to the Bee Gees’ ‘Stayin’ Alive,’ about the four liberal members of the Supreme Court.”

There’s also a “Trump Twitter Song,” which is a parody of the “Rockin’ Robin” song, with its chorus of “tweet, tweet, tweet.”

Eaton promises that Capitol Steps – based in Alexandria, Va., inside the Capital Beltway – is an equal opportunity offender, spoofing the antics of both political parties alike.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Melania Trump are all fair game in their latest program, he says, “and Stormy Daniels just might make an appearance, too.”

One of their newest musical skits is sung to the tune of “YMCA,” with “401 K” replacing the title and the lyrics, “We want D.C. to burn, but we’ll wait ‘til we learn, of our latest Dow Jones returns …”

Capitol Steps was started in December, 1981 by former staffers for the late Sen. Charles H. Percy (R-Ill.) who were charged with planning entertainment for their office holiday party and came up with a program of song parodies and skits.

Eaton worked on the Hill for a few Senators and was a tour guide during summers in Washington, D.C., before coming onboard, joining Capitol Steps part time in 1993 and full time in 1999.

Multiple casts

The group consists of a cast of 25 entertainers, but Eaton says a typical performance features five performers and a pianist. Capitol Steps’ multiple casts allow them to perform in several different cities on the same dates.

In addition to their touring productions, Capitol Steps performs in Washington, D.C., on Fridays and Saturdays year-round at the Amphitheater of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

“Quite often, we have three or more Trumps working at the same time, which makes most liberals go screaming into the night,” Eaton says with a laugh.

The comedy troupe has recorded more than 35 albums and has performed in all 50 states.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.