Theater

Missed your shot? How the 'Hamilton' ticket lottery works

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

So you got online early, only to find that you were 57,264th in line for your shot at tickets to “Hamilton” at the Benedum Center in January.

You waited. And waited. And by late Monday night, your only option was the $490 seats. Yeah, right.

What’s a Schuyler Sister lover to do? There’s always the “Hamilton” lottery, of course.

On Broadway and in other cities where the musical is playing, producers have set aside tickets for each performance — around 40 — that go for $10 a piece. That’s right, 10 bucks! But you need more luck to get ’em.

Although it won’t be up and running until late December, the Pittsburgh production should have its own lottery site . You’ll likely also be able to enter through the Hamilton app (for Apple and Android ).

While Pittsburgh’s specifics have yet to be announced, it should play out as it does in other cities.

Each show (there will be 32 in Pittsburgh) has its own lottery, and it begins at 11 a.m. two days before the performance and runs through 9 a.m. on the day before the show. So, if you wanted to enter the lottery for the Jan. 4 show, your lottery would begin at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 and end 9 a.m. Jan. 3. Only those 18 and older can enter, and you’ll only be allowed one entry per performance. On days when there are two shows, you can enter once for each performance. When you enter, you can select one or two tickets.

Winners will be notified by email by about 11 a.m. and have until 4 p.m. the day before the show to officially purchase their $10 tickets.

See, you still do have a shot at seeing the “Hamilton” tour — the Angelica cast, by the way — in Pittsburgh. So, best of luck.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

