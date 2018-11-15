Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

'Fiddler on the Roof' message still resounds, especially in Pittsburgh

Candy Williams | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

“Fiddler on the Roof” is one of those classic pieces of musical theater with a message that is still relevant today.

Pittsburgh audiences will be among the first to experience the national touring production of “Fiddler” when it comes to the Benedum Center for eight performances Nov. 20-25 as part of the 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and Broadway Across America.

The production that opened in Philadelphia on Oct. 28 is led by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, bringing their vision to the popular Broadway musical by Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original Broadway production of “Fiddler” opened in 1964 and featured choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Jesse Weil of Long Island, N.Y., is among the cast members buckling in for a tour that will visit more than 30 U.S. cities in its first season.

Love and pride

For the Brown University graduate who portrays Motel the tailor in the show, the experience is even more special, as this is his first national tour.

“It’s so exciting,” he says. “I’m already feeling the love and pride in the community we’re building.”

He says the cast was in Philadelphia for performances when they heard about the Oct. 27 shooting in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

“We were trying to figure out how to best support the victims’ families,” Weil says. “We need to create empathy in the face of those who hate.”

Know before you go

One hour before the Nov. 21 performance, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will offer its free Know the Show Before You Go event for ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. at the Trust Arts Education Center, 807 Liberty Ave. Those planning to attend must register at trustarts.org.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me