Craig Ferguson promises laughs and not politics in upcoming show

Craig Ferguson’s done it all in the world of entertainment.

He’s appeared in several TV shows; wrote, starred and directed feature films; authored best-selling books; hosted a talk show; and even played in punk rock bands.

The legendary funnyman also has a new book coming out next year called “Riding the Elephant.”

It’s packed with personal and funny stories.

Ferguson returns to the Pittsburgh area at the end of November to display his stand-up comedy skills as part of his “Hobo Fabulous Tour.”

The show’s presented by Drusky Entertainment and Kirschner Concerts.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, he took some time off while in his hometown earlier this month to talk about his upcoming show in Munhall.

He said the Steel City is similar to Glasgow, filled with blue-collar, working- class people.

“I’ve always had a really good time and kind of feel comfortable there,” Ferguson said.

The former late-night host won a Peabody Award and Emmy nomination among other accolades during his 10-year run as the host of CBS’s “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.”

He would talk politics and hot topics with his sidekick, an animatronic human skeleton named Geoff Peterson.

Ferguson said today’s political climate makes him thankful he does not have to do that job now.

“When you do a show like that every day, you have to talk about what’s going on every day,” he said. “This is one of the reasons I’m glad I don’t do late night anymore.”

He did not share his thoughts on President Trump or other political leaders during the interview, and plans to keep it that way on stage. “It’s not that I don’t have opinions,” he explained. “I want to do a show that creates an hour and a half break in the day so I don’t have to talk about it, and you, the audience, don’t have to listen to it. This show is outside of that.

“Everything I talk about in the show is personal or personally relatable. I’ll talk about love or death, marriage, sex, weather or traffic.”

Comedy was not Ferguson’s first passion.

He started his path to entertainment greatness playing drums in punk bands during the 1980s.

Stand-up and acting kind of became a product of peer pressure.

“I don’t know that I did make the choice,” Ferguson said. “I think that it just kind of happened. I never really had a plan. Because I was kind of drunk and mouthy, they said, ‘Get up and do stand-up.’ It kind of just rolled like that.”

He gained major fame in the mid-1990s and early 2000s as Nigel Wick on the ABC sitcom “The Drew Carey Show.”

He was the title character’s boss. Ferguson said he was given the part shortly after a failed audition for another show.

When asked what he loved to do the most, be on TV or the stage, he chose neither.

“Writing is the thing that is 100 percent,” he said. “It’s the truest form of what I do.”

Ferguson still brings out the drum kit on occasion. Don’t expect him to set one up at the music hall.

“I have no plans to inflict that on any music lover,” he said.

He did promise a unique show for his Pittsburgh fans.

“The show that I do in New York is not the same show that I do in Minneapolis or Munhall,” Ferguson said. “I’m looking forward to seeing you, and I’ll see you soon.”

It’s not only a great time when Ferguson’s on stage, but “it’s a great day for America.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.