What would holidays be without Dickens' beloved 'Christmas Carol?'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What would Christmas be without a retelling of the holiday classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge?

Stage Right’s Arts in Education program is making sure that theater-goers get their fix of “Bah! Humbugs” for the season with its production of “A Christmas Carol: The Musical,” on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

The Broadway adaptation recaptures Charles Dickens’ ghostly tale of the ultimate bad boss, Ebenezer Scrooge, and his mean-spirited attitude about everyone and everything – except making money for himself.

It takes some visits from three scary spirits on Christmas Eve, who lead him through his Past, Present and Future, to convince him to mend his ways. Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those who mean the most to him.

As we all know, it all works out in the end and Tiny Tim can proclaim one of the greatest closing lines in the history of literature: “God bless us everyone.”

Student cast

The Stage Right student cast features Zac Greeley as Bob Cratchit, Carolyn Jerz as Marley and Alex Hubble as Scrooge. The three spirits are played by Graham Shotts as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jordan Keenan as the Ghost of Christmas Present and Sydney Miller as the Ghost of Christmas Future.

The role of Tiny Tim is double cast, played by Gabriel Ramirez and Lily Metcalf.

“This is a classic story; it’s always a joy to do it with kids, especially in these adult roles,” says Renata Marino, who directs the production.

“They want to do it service. They know that Scrooge goes through this life journey,” Marino adds. “It’s very wonderful to see them making great choices, honest and real choices, about human kindness.”

Bringing joy

Marino says she talks to the young actors as they prepare for the show about others who are lonely and those who are poor.

“They understand that they will be bringing joy to someone who is lonely or missing somebody this holiday season. It’s a wonderful thing,” she says.

Stage Right Artistic Director Tony Marino says about 60 students ranging in age from 8 to 18 are featured in the student production.

“The material is difficult, with lots of production numbers. It’s a pretty big show,” he says. “The biggest challenge is just getting it all on its feet and having enough time for the kids to feel confident in what they are doing.”

Holiday ‘must do’

Tony Marino says he feels theater-goers and families should make this musical production a “must do” for the holiday season.

“If you like this story, you are going to love this take on it,” he says. “The music is really good, and the way these kids have taken to this show is going to absolutely bring you to your feet.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.