Diamond Theatre of Ligonier holding open 'Sherlock Homes' play auditions

Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will hold auditions for “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of Dying to Say I Do” from 8:30-10 p.m. Dec. 29 and from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 30 at its 210 W Main St. location.

Interested thespians can report within those times to perform a cold reading, according to a release.

The theater’s Facebook page bills the production as an “upcoming original play” and a “fun-filled comedy with a wicked twist.”

Community theater officials are looking for all types, male and female, age 17 and up, for the production featuring comedy, suspense and murder.

Show dates are March 1-3.

Those unable to attend the above auditions can message diamondtheater@hotmail.com to schedule an alternate time, the release adds.

Details: diamondtheatre.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.