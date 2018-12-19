Diamond Theatre of Ligonier holding open 'Sherlock Homes' play auditions
Diamond Theatre of Ligonier will hold auditions for “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of Dying to Say I Do” from 8:30-10 p.m. Dec. 29 and from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 30 at its 210 W Main St. location.
Interested thespians can report within those times to perform a cold reading, according to a release.
The theater’s Facebook page bills the production as an “upcoming original play” and a “fun-filled comedy with a wicked twist.”
Community theater officials are looking for all types, male and female, age 17 and up, for the production featuring comedy, suspense and murder.
Show dates are March 1-3.
Those unable to attend the above auditions can message diamondtheater@hotmail.com to schedule an alternate time, the release adds.
Details: diamondtheatre.com
