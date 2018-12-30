Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

Lottery for $10 'Hamilton' tickets to Pittsburgh shows opens

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Austin Scott, center, is Alexander Hamilton in the national tour of 'Hamilton' on stage at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Jan. 1-27.
Joan Marcus
Austin Scott, center, is Alexander Hamilton in the national tour of 'Hamilton' on stage at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh Jan. 1-27.

Updated 2 hours ago

Missed your chance at “Hamilton” tickets or couldn’t swing the steep prices of most seats? The official lottery for $10 tickets went online Sunday morning at around 10:30 a.m. for the first Pittsburgh performance on Jan. 1.

Visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register. You can also to enter through the “Hamilton” app (for Apple and Android ).

Here how the lottery works: Each show (there will be 32 in Pittsburgh) has its own lottery, and it begins at 11 a.m. two days before the performance and runs through 9 a.m. on the day before the show.

Winners may purchase up to two tickets.

Winners will be notified by email or text if they submit their mobile phone number by about 11 a.m. and have until 4 p.m. the day before the show to officially purchase their $10 tickets.

Tickets for the run of shows at the Benedum Center, Downtown Pittsburgh, went on sale Nov. 5 and quickly went, but this week tickets again became available on the ticket website. Theatergoers reported that they were able to secure seats.

“Hamilton,” presented by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust as part of its PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, is “definitely one of the largest blockbusters that we’ve had” and will run longer than most traveling Broadway shows, Robin Elrod, spokeswoman for the trust, said.

“It definitely is selling very quickly, and luckily we have four weeks of the show so that we can give as many people as possible the opportunity to experience it,” Elrod said last week.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

