Pittsburgh Musical Theater stages 'In the Heights'
Updated 9 hours ago
Pittsburgh Musical Theater will stage “In the Heights” at the Gargaro Theater, 327 S. Main St. in the city’s West End, as part of its 2018-2019 Seize the Stage Season and Rockin’ West End Series.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24- 26 and 31 and Feb. 1-2, and at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb 3.
The Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, a place full of hopes, dreams and pressures and on the brink of change as the chance of winning a lottery ticket hangs in the balance, according to a release.
With music and lyrics by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, “In the Heights” features hip-hop, pop and Latin rhythms filled with vibrant energy, the release adds.
Tickets are $40 for all performances.
Details: 412-539-0900 or at pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-intheheights
