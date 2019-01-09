Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Pittsburgh Musical Theater stages 'In the Heights'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 9:48 a.m.
Cast members rehearse for Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s 'In the Heights.'
Submitted
Cast members rehearse for Pittsburgh Musical Theater’s 'In the Heights.'

Updated 9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will stage “In the Heights” at the Gargaro Theater, 327 S. Main St. in the city’s West End, as part of its 2018-2019 Seize the Stage Season and Rockin’ West End Series.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24- 26 and 31 and Feb. 1-2, and at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb 3.

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, a place full of hopes, dreams and pressures and on the brink of change as the chance of winning a lottery ticket hangs in the balance, according to a release.

With music and lyrics by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, “In the Heights” features hip-hop, pop and Latin rhythms filled with vibrant energy, the release adds.

Tickets are $40 for all performances.

Details: 412-539-0900 or at pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-intheheights

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me