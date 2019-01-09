Pittsburgh Musical Theater stages 'In the Heights'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will stage “In the Heights” at the Gargaro Theater, 327 S. Main St. in the city’s West End, as part of its 2018-2019 Seize the Stage Season and Rockin’ West End Series.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24- 26 and 31 and Feb. 1-2, and at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb 3.

The Tony Award-winning musical tells the tale of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, a place full of hopes, dreams and pressures and on the brink of change as the chance of winning a lottery ticket hangs in the balance, according to a release.

With music and lyrics by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, “In the Heights” features hip-hop, pop and Latin rhythms filled with vibrant energy, the release adds.

Tickets are $40 for all performances.

Details: 412-539-0900 or at pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-intheheights

