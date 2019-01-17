Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Theater

Lin-Manuel Miranda does live rewrite onstage to call out audience member for filming 'Hamilton'

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 9:54 a.m.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, offers a message of gratitude after receiving a standing ovation at the end of the play's premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to run for two weeks and will raise money for local arts programs.
Carlos Giusti/AP
Updated 12 hours ago

If you doubt Lin-Manuel Miranda's genius (and what's wrong with you if you do?), then you need look no further than Wednesday night's performance of "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico.

Miranda, who is once again performing the title role in a limited run, was just getting started on one of the show's iconic songs — "My Shot" — when he noticed a woman in the audience filming him.

For those who don't regularly attend the theater, that's a serious no-no.

So, how did Miranda handle it? Why, he rewrote the song's lyrics — on the spot — to call her out.

The actual lyrics are: "I'ma get a scholarship to King's College, I prob'ly shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze and astonish. The problem is I got a lot of brains but no polish"

But Miranda changed them to: "I'ma get a scholarship to King's College, I prob'ly shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze and astonish. Lady filming in the fourth row, please stop it."

That's some serious skills, people.

One audience member tweeted that an audible gasp could be heard throughout the theater, followed by a bit of laughter.

Of course, it's all good. Because the offending audience member emailed an apology that was forwarded to Miranda.

He graciously accepted. (Would you expect anything less?)

Classic!

Seeing as he wrote the song, Miranda won't be facing any issues with copyright infringement.

Actors don't normally stop a performance to address audience members' poor behavior. Although it has been known to happen.

As if that wasn't perfect enough, Wednesday was his 39th birthday.

If Twitter's reaction is any indication, fans were well behind Miranda's actions.

