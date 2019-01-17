Lin-Manuel Miranda does live rewrite onstage to call out audience member for filming 'Hamilton'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you doubt Lin-Manuel Miranda's genius (and what's wrong with you if you do?), then you need look no further than Wednesday night's performance of "Hamilton" in Puerto Rico.

Miranda, who is once again performing the title role in a limited run, was just getting started on one of the show's iconic songs — "My Shot" — when he noticed a woman in the audience filming him.

For those who don't regularly attend the theater, that's a serious no-no.

So, how did Miranda handle it? Why, he rewrote the song's lyrics — on the spot — to call her out.

The actual lyrics are: "I'ma get a scholarship to King's College, I prob'ly shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze and astonish. The problem is I got a lot of brains but no polish"

But Miranda changed them to: "I'ma get a scholarship to King's College, I prob'ly shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze and astonish. Lady filming in the fourth row, please stop it."

That's some serious skills, people.

One audience member tweeted that an audible gasp could be heard throughout the theater, followed by a bit of laughter.

I cannot believe I actually witnessed this live, everyone in the theatre gasped when that happened — ☾ ☾ (@isacarolina_sh) January 16, 2019

After the gasp everyone laughed a little and well, the show went on! Regardless of that it was amazing Lin' s improvisation on the spot just left everyone blown away — ☾ ☾ (@isacarolina_sh) January 17, 2019

Of course, it's all good. Because the offending audience member emailed an apology that was forwarded to Miranda.

He graciously accepted. (Would you expect anything less?)

In a million years, I never...Gracias. Thanks for your apology and thanks for coming to the show. Y saludos a mami. pic.twitter.com/sBY4lYjORv — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 17, 2019

Classic!

Seeing as he wrote the song, Miranda won't be facing any issues with copyright infringement.

Actors don't normally stop a performance to address audience members' poor behavior. Although it has been known to happen.

As if that wasn't perfect enough, Wednesday was his 39th birthday.

If Twitter's reaction is any indication, fans were well behind Miranda's actions.

Epic. I wish I had been there. — Betty Fernau (@abfernau) January 16, 2019

i'm screaming well done pic.twitter.com/J8fVoMGnU8 — holly 240 (@hollylouiseagb) January 16, 2019

Oh god you did not call out a lady for bootlegging you in a show.. on your birthday... in front of 2000 people...In the middle of a song.That's hard. — Summer shaxon (@SShaxon) January 16, 2019

Smooth. Very smooth. — moos (@cupcakemoosje) January 16, 2019

And you still managed to make it rhyme seamlessly??? pic.twitter.com/dZlQ6bOzrb — Micayla (@MicaylaZee) January 16, 2019