Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

Stage Right stages 'Snow White' musical, 2 locations set

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, 11:33 a.m.
An apple like this one was Snow White’s downfall. Stage Right is planning two stagings of a new musical, 'Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs.'
pixabay.com
An apple like this one was Snow White’s downfall. Stage Right is planning two stagings of a new musical, 'Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs.'

Updated 17 hours ago

Stage Right will present its first full-length original musical, “Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs,” with performances set at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin and at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood.

The show is a musical re-telling of the “Snow White” story as created by the Brothers Grimm in 1812.

It is the creation of composer David Mahokey, lyricist Greg Kerestan and book writer Anthony Marino, and is presented by Stage Right’s Student Company.

Performance dates and times at the Lamp Theatre are 7 p.m. Jan. 25-26 and 2 p.m. Jan. 27, with ticket prices $12-$15.

Performances at Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre will be 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2 p.m. Feb. 3.

Directly before the 2 p.m. shows, there will be a 1 p.m. character luncheon with soup, sandwiches, snacks and dessert. Snow White, the prince and the dwarfs will be available for meet and greet and photo opportunities, according to Stage Right.

Show tickets are $12-$15, with a $10 fee for luncheon.

Details: 724-367-4000 or 724-832-7464 for Lamp performances; 724-836-8000 or 724-832-7464 for WCCC performances; 724-832-7464 for character luncheon tickets.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me