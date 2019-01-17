Stage Right stages 'Snow White' musical, 2 locations set

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Stage Right will present its first full-length original musical, “Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs,” with performances set at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin and at Westmoreland County Community College near Youngwood.

The show is a musical re-telling of the “Snow White” story as created by the Brothers Grimm in 1812.

It is the creation of composer David Mahokey, lyricist Greg Kerestan and book writer Anthony Marino, and is presented by Stage Right’s Student Company.

Performance dates and times at the Lamp Theatre are 7 p.m. Jan. 25-26 and 2 p.m. Jan. 27, with ticket prices $12-$15.

Performances at Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre will be 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 2 and 2 p.m. Feb. 3.

Directly before the 2 p.m. shows, there will be a 1 p.m. character luncheon with soup, sandwiches, snacks and dessert. Snow White, the prince and the dwarfs will be available for meet and greet and photo opportunities, according to Stage Right.

Show tickets are $12-$15, with a $10 fee for luncheon.

Details: 724-367-4000 or 724-832-7464 for Lamp performances; 724-836-8000 or 724-832-7464 for WCCC performances; 724-832-7464 for character luncheon tickets.

