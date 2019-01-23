'Phantom of the Opera' returning to Pittsburgh with new staging

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s multi-Tony Award winning musical, “The Phantom of the Opera,” will return to Pittsburgh for a run beginning Feb. 20 in the Benedum Center.

Producer Cameron Mackintosh’s touring production features “newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design,” according to the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The event is a season special part of the 2018-2019 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, presented by the Trust and Broadway Across America. Performances are scheduled through March 3.

Tickets, currently starting at $36 for select performances, are available at 412-456-4800, trustarts.org or the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Ave.

The new version of “Phantom” is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making it one of the largest productions on tour in North America, according to the Trust.

”With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson’s amazing costumes, the new ‘Phantom’ is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again,” Mackintosh said.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.