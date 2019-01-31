Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Theater

'Hamilton' plays to more than 88K during Pittsburgh run

Candy Williams | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 7:48 a.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

The cast of “Hamilton” – the megahit musical about Alexander Hamilton that provided an unforgettable experience for an estimated 88,000 theatergoers at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center during January – took its final bows “One Last Time” after 32 performances Jan. 1-27.

Fans of the show will be happy to learn there’s a good chance that history will repeat itself.

Robin Elrod, director of communications for Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, which brought the production to town as part of its PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh series, gave some hope that Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop, pop and rap musical about the Founding Fathers may come back to Pittsburgh.

“We have not announced a return date, but we endeavor to get a tour back into the market as soon as possible,” she said.

It’s not surprising that the Cultural Trust feels certain that it could have attracted audiences for longer than its four-week run, but dates were limited by the schedules of the national tour and the downtown venue.

Box office appeal

“‘Hamilton’ could have played for double the number of performances and still have sold every seat,” said Marc Fleming, vice president of marketing and Broadway programming for the Trust. “However, the length of the run is determined by the availability of the show and the availability of the theater. In both cases, the answer was four weeks for our run here in Pittsburgh.”

He said the show’s length of stay was comparable to other cities the size of Pittsburgh for this engagement, which represents one of two national touring productions of “Hamilton.”

“Even if the tour had weeks to extend, the Benedum Center is one of the busiest theaters on the planet and we simply did not have space on the calendar,” he said.

Was “Hamilton” the biggest stage show ever in Pittsburgh?

Fleming said there have been dozens of sold-out Broadway shows in the Cultural Trust’s history, and from a production standpoint, “Hamilton’s” set was physically not as big as most Broadway shows.

There also have been Broadway productions that had longer runs in Pittsburgh, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Radio City Christmas Spectacular” and “The Lion King.”

“But for sure, ‘Hamilton’ is special in a number of ways,” he said. “I don’t think there has been a show that has crossed over to popular culture in such a big way. It is perhaps the biggest in the way of overall interest in landing tickets. And ‘Hamilton’ has been the biggest driver of subscription sales we’ve experienced.”

A happy new year

Elrod said that “it has been amazing to see the Cultural District so animated and vibrant in this cold month of January.”

“We are thrilled that so many people got to experience the show – and that we reached new audiences through our traditional modes of sale, the EduHam program (for nearly 3,000 high school students in the region), and the ‘Hamilton’ lottery (that offered a chance with every performance for one person to buy up to four tickets online for $10 each),” she said.

The production has moved on to its next stop on the tour, where it opened Jan. 29 at Ohio Theatre in Columbus.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Related Content
Redstone offers trip to see 'Hamilton' and the sights in Chicago
Redstone Presbyterian SeniorCare has a deal for people who didn't score tickets for the Pittsburgh run of the hit musical "Hamilton," along with a chance ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me