Cabaret Theatre production takes an absurdist view of love

The Cabaret Theatre will present the absurdist comedy, “Funicello’s Birthday,” from Feb. 6-16 in the Olde Main Building, 350 Main St., Latrobe.

The play’s title refers to the late actress and singer Annette Funicello, first known as a Mouseketeer on the original Mickey Mouse Club.

“It doesn’t matter whether anyone in the audience knows who Annette Funicello was,” says artistic director John Carosella. “The play is a very funny take on the need to celebrate, especially in difficult times.”

Curtain time will be 7:30 Feb. 6-9 and 14-16, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

With the show’s run encompassing Valentines Day, Carosella says, “(It) will be a really different and cool way for couples to celebrate, because the three couples in the show — older, middle-aged and young — go through a lot of very funny antics to arrive at what it really means to love someone.”

The cast includes an older couple played by David Seremet of Latrobe and Dolores Love of Ohiopyle; a middle-aged couple played by Tom Sarp of Latrobe and Peggy Bryan of Greensburg; and the real-life married couple of Keith Bodalya and Rachel Nicely of Latrobe playing the youngest couple.

Tickets are $15 for all performances, except opening night, which is “Pay What You Wish Night.”

“We believe that theater is so important to the fabric of our society that it must be affordable, and this night is set aside as an opportunity for anyone at all to come to see the show,” Carosella says.

Seating is limited and reservations are suggested by calling 724-527-7775.

