Theater

Saint Vincent College Players bring 'Damn Yankees' to student center stage

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 3:03 p.m.
“Damn Yankees” is the next Saint Vincent College Players show.
Saint Vincent College Theatre director of stage and summer theater Greggory Brandt poses for a portrait, inside the theatre at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center on Saturday evening, February 13, 2016.
Saint Vincent College Theatre director of stage and summer theater Greggory Brandt poses for a portrait, inside the theatre at the Saint Vincent College Carey Student Center on Saturday evening, February 13, 2016.

Saint Vincent College Players will present four performances of the musical comedy “Damn Yankees” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 15 and 16, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center.

General admission tickets will be available beginning one hour prior to showtime at the box office, located on campus at 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity. Cost is $12, $10 for those age 12 and under.

Greggory Brandt, Saint Vincent director of stage and summer theater, will direct.

Thomas Octave, college music department chair, will serve as music director.

Christopher Plummer is technical director and set designer; Renata Marino is choreographer; and Beth Steinberg is the costume designer.

“Damn Yankees” tells the story of baseball fanatic Joe Boyd, who will do anything for his favorite baseball team to beat the Yankees and win the pennant. His wish is eventually granted, but not without a series of headaches and unexpected consequences.

Details: stvincent.edu

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

