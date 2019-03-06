1 Cochran acquires former Kenny Ross dealerships in Butler County

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Two Zelienople area dealerships are again locally-owned, as #1 Cochran announced its purchase of the Kenny Ross Chevrolet and Nissan stores on Perry Highway.

The dealerships have been renamed #1 Cochran Chevrolet and #1 Cochran Nissan Cranberry. Both are on Perry Highway (Route 19) on the border of Zelienople and Cranberry.

The Chevrolet location will be #1 Cochran’s first dealership to sell the iconic brand.

“We are thrilled to now represent Chevrolet in this market. #1 Cochran started selling General Motors vehicles 53 years ago,” #1 Cochran President and CEO Rob Cochran said in a news release. “Despite all of our GM success, we always knew that if we could add the prestigious bow-tie brand, we would bring a potent offering to our customers and our business. I am delighted that this is now a reality.”

A campus collision center was also acquired in the deal, which will become the auto group’s eighth regional Body by Cochran Collision/Customization location.

The terms of the purchase weren’t released.

Most of the 100 people employed at the newly-acquired stores will become #1 Cochran employees, increasing its employment total to more than 1,250, #1 Cochran said in the news release.

These Kenny Ross locations had been owned by a New York-based private equity firm since 2017.

“We are extremely proud that the Kenny Ross North businesses are back in local hands, and we can’t wait to share our Clearly Better Car Buying experience with more of our neighbors,” Cochran said in the news release.

With the Chevrolet and Nissan acquisitions, #1 Cochran has added five stores in 10 months to its lineup of automotive brands. In April 2018, the company acquired Pittsburgh East and West Hills Nissan, in July it bought of Bob Massie Toyota in North Huntingdon.

Founded in 1965 in North Braddock as a Pontiac dealership, the company now operates 29 new-vehicle franchises representing 18 domestic and imported brands. It has the largest geographic footprint of any dealer in the region, with showrooms in Monroeville, Robinson Township, Allegheny Valley, South Hills, North Hills, and Butler and Washington counties, according to #1 Cochran.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .