5 Charlotte Russe stores in Pittsburgh area among those closing

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Charlotte Russe is closing all of its stores, including five in the Pittsburgh region.

Liquidation sales start Thursday, according to a message posted on the retailer’s website.

Local stores among those listed on the retailer’s website include mall-based locations at Westmoreland, Monroeville, Pittsburgh Mills, Robinson and Ross Park.

The young women’s clothing chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced Feb. 4 the closure of 94 stores, which then included only the store at the Mall at Robinson. The retailer said at that time that they planned to completely liquidate if they couldn’t find a buyer by Feb. 17.

The USA Today reported that the company is in negotiations to sell its intellectual property.

The chain operates 500 stores around the country and employs 8,700 people.

Other retailers have taken a similar route this year. Payless Shoe Source is closing all stores, including 13 in the Pittsburgh area. Gymboree, Sears, Gap and J.C. Penney all have announced partial or full closures.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .