Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Aerospace materials testing fuels Unity firm’s expansion | TribLIVE.com
Local Stories

Aerospace materials testing fuels Unity firm’s expansion

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:30 p.m

46 minutes ago

Metal materials that could become part of a jet airplane have to be capable of enduring extremes of heat and pressure.

Product Evaluation Systems in Unity is a growing part of an industry that makes sure those critical building blocks meet required standards of strength and durability. As PES marks its 40th anniversary, the company is planning to expand its Donohoe Road plant and its workforce.

“The aerospace market is really strong now,” company President Walt Moorhead said. “That’s probably the majority of our business.”

Geographically, the company’s customers range from the East Coast to Texas to British Columbia, Canada. While PES doesn’t usually test items for jet manufacturers, it does provide that service for companies that supply materials or components used to produce such aircraft.

“We’re dealing with local mills that produce stainless steels, titaniums, aluminums, specialty nickel alloys,” Moorhead said. “We never know what’s coming in the doors next.

“Somebody sends us the material. They tell us what the testing parameters are, we do the testing, and we report the results. A lot of times we don’t know what the exact parts or the final application is going to be.”

In addition to offices, the company’s 18,000-square-foot building houses a metallurgical laboratory, machine shop and facilities for mechanical, chemical and non-destructive testing — the latter applied to finished parts that are intended to be usable after the PES analysis is complete.

Moorhead hopes by early May to break ground on a second, 12,000-square-foot building that will provide more room for computer-controlled machining and mechanical testing equipment.

“It’s expanding our existing capabilities,” Moorhead said of the additional space. “You’re simulating a test, sometimes at high temperature, for an extended period of time to see how the material will react.”

Two types of procedures the company conducts are fatigue testing, which verifies the life span of an item before it needs to be replaced, and fracture toughness testing, which measures a material’s resistance to crack growth, according to Tom Blair, technical director of materials testing.

One recent test subjected a metal sample to temperatures of up to 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit and stress of up to 100,000 pounds per square inch.

“We’re also looking at the micro-structure of the material to make sure it’s heat-treated properly,” Moorhead said.

One local client is TSI Titanium of Derry, which uses PES for tensile and internal structural testing of titanium bar products it makes for the aerospace industry.

“Even though that industry is on the West Coast, we’re very fortunate in this area to have two highly competent materials testing labs, of which PES is one,” said Mark Sobota, executive vice president of quality assurance at TSI Titanium.

Boeing has been ramping up production of its aircraft, Sobota said, noting, “That trickles down to the raw materials.”

As a result, he said, “Our business has grown 100 percent over the past five years, and PES has played an important part in that. We cannot ship until we satisfy the requirements of aerospace qualification. Every bar that we make has to meet strength minimums.”

Some of the material PES tests for TSI might end up in an airplane hydraulic system, while others could be destined for medical applications, Sobota said.

The oil and gas and power generation industries also provide business for PES.

Additive manufacturing, a term for 3-D printing of component or products, accounts for a growing segment of the company’s business, Moorhead said, noting PES has tested hundreds of such materials.

“It’s a market that’s going to explode, from what we can see,” he said. “They can print just about anything out of metal nowadays. It’s like an ink-jet printer. It’s just whizzing back and forth and it’s laying down layers of (titanium) powder, and it’s molten metal that it’s laying down.”

In addition to its private clientele, PES for about three years has conducted testing of 3-D-printed metal materials for the Penn State Applied Research Laboratory, a university-affiliated center that conducts research and supplies items for the defense industry.

Abdalla Nassar, assistant research professor, said the laboratory uses PES because “they can do odd or custom jobs with a lot of flexibility.

“We produce samples and they test them. They pull it and measure where it fails and can evaluate the chemistry of the material to make sure it’s in line with what the customer expects.”

The PES expansion is possible because the Unity Township Municipal Authority received a $425,000 state grant to help extend municipal sewage service along Buffenmeyer Road to the section of Donohoe Road where the plant is located.

Moorhead hopes to tap into the municipal sewer line next fall. PES and neighboring businesses each are expected to chip in $50,000 for the project, as is the authority.

Starting operations in 1979 in space leased from Tooling Specialists, a machine shop in the Lloydsville area of Unity, PES moved to its current site in 1994 and built an addition in 2004.

“This is kind of the third phase of our growth,” Moorhead said, noting the company’s employee roster has grown from seven in 2001 to about 40. Once the latest expansion is complete, he expects that number to increase to more than 50.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


738611_web1_GTR-PESexpand2-022419
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Matt Welc, of Ligonier, an employee of nine years at Product Evaluation Systems in Unity, examines a sample of carbon steel underneath a digital imaging microscope, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at PES. Heat and stress testing of material, such as carbon steel, is one of the primary services PES offers to clients, many of whom are for material used in aerospace, medical, or gas and oil industries. PES will be expanding the facility this year with a new 12,000 square feet building.
738611_web1_GTR-PESexpand1-022419
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Tom Blair, technical director at Product Evaluation Systems in Unity Township, opens a servo-hydraulic test frame machine to show where material is heat tested at temperatures up to 1,800 degrees and stress tested at up to 100,000 pounds on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at PES. Heat and stress testing of material is one of the primary services PES offers to clients, many of whom are for material used in aerospace, medical, or gas and oil industries. PES will be expanding the facility this year with a new 12,000 square feet building.
738611_web1_GTR-PESexpand3-022419
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Mic Moorhead, business development manager at Product Evaluation Systems in Unity, shows a tensile specimen, which is a piece of material pressure and heat tested on a regular basis for clients, on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at PES. Heat and stress testing of material is one of the primary services PES offers to clients, many of whom are for material used in aerospace, medical, or gas and oil industries. PES will be expanding the facility this year with a new 12,000 square feet building.
Categories: Business | Local stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.