Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

$7,500 federal tax credit for Tesla buyers to end Dec. 31

The Associated Press | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif.
In this March 31, 2016, file photo, Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio in Hawthorne, Calif.

Updated 13 hours ago

DETROIT — Tesla Inc. says its customers won’t get the full $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit after Dec. 31.

The company says on its website that the credit on its vehicles will start to phase out next year.

Under federal law, buyers get the full credit until a manufacturer reaches 200,000 in sales since the start of 2010. Tesla buyers will get the $7,500 this year, then the credit is cut in half and phased out by the end of 2019.

The announcement on Tesla’s site means the company hit 200,000 in sales this month.

Losing the credit could hurt future sales. Tesla has over 400,000 people on a waiting list for its lower-priced Model 3 car. Some buyers may not be able to afford the cars without the tax credit.

Related Content
Tesla drops reservation system, opens Model 3 orders to anyone with $3,500. No refunds.
Elektrek, the fanboy-flavored Tesla news site, reported Monday that Tesla is abandoning its Model 3 order reservation system. Now, anyone can access the Tesla Model 3 ...
Tesla cuts 9 percent of workforce in bid to post a profit
DETROIT — Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it slashes costs in an effort to become profitable. CEO ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me