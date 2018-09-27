Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Business Briefs

Honda recalls Accord, Insight vehicles for software problem

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 11:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

TOKYO — Honda is recalling about 232,000 2018 Accord vehicles and 2019 Insight hybrid cars in the U.S. for malfunctioning software for the rear camera display.

There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem, Honda Motor Co. spokeswoman Tomoko Takemori said Friday.

Apart from the United States recall, Honda is recalling 14,000 vehicles in Canada, more than 6,000 vehicles in Germany and nearly 3,000 in South Korea for the same problem, the Tokyo-based automaker said.

The software will be updated free of charge, Honda said.

The rear camera display does not show the images properly when the driver shifts into rear in the affected vehicles, a problem that can be dangerous and does not comply with U.S. requirements, Honda said.

