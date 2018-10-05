Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Business Briefs

Elon Musk to pay for water stations, filtration at Flint schools

Fiona Kelliher Detroit Free Press (Tns) | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 8:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk will reportedly pay for new water stations and water filtration for the entire Flint Community Schools district.

On Thursday night, the school district tweeted its effusive thanks to Musk and the Musk Foundation, which the tech entrepreneur founded in 2002 with his brother, Kimbal.

The district serves more than 4,500 students K-12.

“You’re most welcome,” Musk replied. “Hope to do more in the future.”

In July, Musk tweeted several times about Flint, claiming that he would pay to fix contamination in Flint homes whose levels were above acceptable U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards.

That led to another promise on the platform to call Flint Mayor Karen Weaver directly. Her office later confirmed to MLive that someone from Musk’s office did reach out.

Musk’s Palo Alto, California-based foundation focuses on “renewable energy research and advocacy”; “human space exploration research and advocacy”; “pediatric research”; and “science and engineering education,” according to its website.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me