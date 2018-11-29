Red Cross annual gala Dec. 6 will recognize First Commonwealth Bank for support
Updated 15 hours ago
The American Red Cross will hold its 28th annual Holiday Splendor Gala Dinner and Auction at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.
The annual event is a fundraiser for the local Red Cross and an opportunity to recognize a major supporter. Cost is $85 per person.
This year, First Commonwealth Bank will be recognized for providing board leadership, supporting local blood drives and assisting with philanthropic planning.
“First Commonwealth Bank is a longtime, generous supporter of the American Red Cross,” said spokesman Dan Tobin. “We are pleased to be able to recognize their contributions to our mission while celebrating the work of the Red Cross in our local community during this festive holiday event.”
The evening will include a reception and dinner, silent and live auctions, prizes, and live entertainment by Told Ya So! A reception starts at 5 p.m.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased by contacting Tessie Amaranto at 724-261-3686 or tessie.amaranto@redcross.org .